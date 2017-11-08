Willson Contreras expected to return to Cubs by end of season: report

The hamstring injury that catcher Willson Contreras suffered will not be a season-ending blow to the Cubs.

He should be able to return to the team this season, but is expected to “miss a significant portion” of the remainder of the season, CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney reported.

The Cubs put Contreras on the disabled list with a right hamstring injury Friday. An MRI reportedly revealed that Contreras did not suffer a tear in hamstring and will not require surgery.

On Wednesday, Contreras suffered the injury while running out a grounder in the eighth innings against the Giants. He grabbed his right hamstring and hopped past first base before collapsing in the outfield grass.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras works behind the plate June 16, 2017. | Gene J. Puskar/AP

To fill Contreras’ roster spot, the team is expected to recall Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa. Caratini is batting .344 with 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 76 games this season at Iowa. He has seen time with the Cubs this season. He was promoted to the big leagues June 28 after Miguel Montero was designated for assignment. In limited at-bats behind Contreras, he hit .192 during 11 games before being sent back to Iowa on August 1.

The injury is a big blow to the Cubs lineup as Contreras, the reigning NL player of the week, was 10-for-22 (.455) with five home runs and 13 RBI in six games last week and is hitting .311 with 10 homers and 29 RBI in 22 games since the break.

Contreras is no stranger to hamstring injuries. In 2014, Contreras suffered a pulled hamstring that ended his Arizona Fall League season.

Contreras is expected to return in September. It was feared that he might miss a month or more based on the nature of the injury and the demands of playing catcher.