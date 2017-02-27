With tourney near, Northwestern picks a bad time to be lifeless

Um, Northwestern? What the heck are you doing?

You don’t want to get into the NCAA Tournament like this, slumping, crawling, gasping for air on the side of the road, hoping someone will stop and pick you up. Yes, I’m aware that you’ve never received a bid to the Big Dance and that, in light of such historical dryness, it probably doesn’t matter how you step through the door. Fraud, bribery, simple battery – there’s no wrong method for entry given your past. Just get in, baby! Right?

I also know what everybody is saying: That your body of work this season is worthy of the first bid in school history and that, even if the latter portion of the schedule has gone poorly, there aren’t a whole lot of excellent teams in college basketball.

All of that might be true. But what’s been happening lately doesn’t look good, and it certainly doesn’t feel good. You’ve lost five of your last seven games. One of the victories in that span was at home over a bad Rutgers team, and even then, you struggled to win.

Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (second from left) and Nathan Taphorn celebrate the Wildcats' 66-59 win over No. 7 Wisconsin on Feb. 12 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The pom-pom waving of a bunch of Medill School of Journalism alums might make the feel-good story feel a little better, or at least sound a little louder, but I think you want more than excellent media exposure.

You have built a lot of interest in the program this season, and that’s saying something. For too long, Northwestern basketball was where players went in search of obscurity, like the people in those 50 TV shows about life in remote Alaska. There were a few other 20-victory seasons in school history, but they didn’t have the weight to them that this one does.

I thought you had clinched a bid earlier this month when you beat then-No. 7 Wisconsin on the road without your best player, Scottie Lindsey, in uniform. And maybe that victory did clinch things. But what has happened since, mostly with a healthy Lindsey, has been, if not a disaster, then at least a ship with its bow hanging over the waterfall. You lost by 16 points at middling Illinois last week, your second loss to the Illini in 14 days, and you lost Saturday at Indiana to a team that had lost five straight games.

Am I missing the point here? Perhaps I am. By beating Rutgers on Feb. 18, you picked up your 20th victory, tying the school record for wins in a season. That’s no small thing. That should be celebrated. The fact of the matter is that the Wildcats haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since it began in 1939, coincidentally on the Northwestern campus. Maybe that’s the only fact that matters. Barring a complete meltdown, it looks like you’ll finally get into the tournament.

That’s the important thing! I’m trying to remind myself of that! I’m trying to keep my eye on the prize! Exclamation points everywhere!

But I don’t think you want to be a novelty item. I don’t think you want to be a cute conversation piece for TV broadcasters. I think you’re in it to win, to win often and to show the country that you’re a good basketball team. You want to be the team that was 18-4 at the end of January, not the team that is 20-9 now.

The idea here is momentum and not just as it relates to the NCAA Tournament. You’re trying to build a winning program, not a one-and-done winning season. Backing your way into the tournament, thanks to a season-ending slump, isn’t helpful to that bigger picture.

I hate to see a good story going in the wrong direction. The season isn’t spoiled, obviously, but it is showing signs of decay. I’ve heard fellow NU alums say something along the lines of, “Get into the tournament, and then anything can happen.’’ Again, perhaps. But it always helps to remember how to win, and when you’re in the NCAA Tournament, you don’t want to go back to a mid-February game for emotional sustenance. You want something a little more recent to help you. Unless you’ve suddenly morphed into the Blackhawks, the only team I know of that can flip a switch when the postseason starts, you might want to start winning some games now.

You have two games left on the regular-season schedule, both at home: Michigan (like you, 9-7 in the Big Ten) on Wednesday and 16th-ranked Purdue on Sunday. And then the Big Ten tournament.

Are you a good team in an unremarkable conference? Or are you a decent team that is finally finding its level? I think you’re good, but I need more proof. What’s the biblical passage? I believe; help my unbelief.