Wolves’ Thompson settles in with Golden Knights as roster takes shape

Wolves forward Bryce Gervais is currently the lone returning player on a roster that is expected to include plenty of new faces this year. (Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves)

Wolves coach Rocky Thompson isn’t devoting much time to thinking about hockey these days as he prepares to settle into his new suburban surroundings.

A new job for Thompson has brought with it a new home, new responsibilities and for the Wolves, a new NHL relationship with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Thompson has been on the job for five weeks. The stretch has included inheriting a team that remains a work in progress as the Golden Knights decide over who will be sent to the Wolves and who will remain in Las Vegas. Thompson has managed to take the uncertainty in stride as he prepares for a job that will be a bit familiar and still provide a sense of freshness.

Thompson spent much of his playing career in the AHL before he worked as an assistant with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate and taking over the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

Still, after running much of the on-ice portion for the Golden Knights’ recent development camp, Thompson admits he doesn’t know what his first team with the Wolves will even look like. So for now, he waits.

“All I’ve been doing is thinking about hockey up until about two days ago,” Thompson said. “I just started my vacation and I’m going to enjoy it.”

The development camp provided Thompson with an up-close look not only at the franchise the Wolves will be paired with, but also some of the talent that could be coming his way. Vegas signed a series of two-way contracts on July 1, which includes former Wolves defenseman Brad Hunt, who led the AHL in scoring last season before he appeared in 12 games with Nashville after being released by St. Louis and picked up off of waivers.

Depending on the impression he makes with Vegas, Hunt could be back with the Wolves, who, Thompson said, are also expected to have Tyler Wong – the Western Hockey League’s leading scorer last season, forward Reid Duke, the first player to sign with Vegas, and Jake Bischoff, a defenseman who recently finished his college career at Minnesota. Forward Bryce Gervais is currently the lone returning player from last season slated to return.

The Wolves open the season Oct. 6 against the Texas Stars before their home debut at Allstate Arena Oct. 14 against the Ontario Reign.

Thompson expects Vegas to complete additional free agent signings in the coming weeks, which will add to the way his roster takes shape. Thompson also expects to have four or five players from the Blues, who will not have their own AHL affiliate this season. But not knowing who he will have to work with the Wolves this fall with won’t change the approach Thompson takes with his new team.

“No matter who the parts or the people are, our team is going to be an extremely aggressive hockey team,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to play, they’re going to be well-conditioned. Players love being in attack mode and that’s the the type of players we’re going to get. That’s the kind of game we’re going to play.”

