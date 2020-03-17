Horoscope for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The sun is about to move into your sign where it will stay for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and bringing important people and favorable situations to you. This is your chance to shine because you are a star! (Right?)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your birthday is a month away. This means your personal year is ending. Look back over your shoulder to see how well you are doing at the art of living? How do you want your new year to be different? Define some of these new goals in the next four weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be popular in the next four weeks! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy the camaraderie of good friends and get involved with clubs, groups and professional organizations. The next four weeks are the perfect time to do some serious goal setting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks, which happens only once a year. This means that, symbolically, it is shining a flattering light on you, which allows you to make a fabulous impression on everyone — especially bosses and VIPs. Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Great news! For the next four weeks, the sun is in your fellow fire sign, which will boost your energy in a positive way. You’ll be PowerPoint on steroids! It will also increase your desire to travel and explore opportunities in the media, publishing, the law and medicine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will be more passionate and intense about everything in your life in the next four weeks. This includes sex and money. Oh yeah. You will definitely defend your own best interests regarding inheritances and shared property.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks. (This happens only once a year.) For starters, it means you will be more tired than usual and will need more sleep. It also means you will be focused more than usual on partnerships and close friendships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next four weeks, you will turn over a new leaf. You want to be healthier; you want to be more efficient; you want to be productive and you want your life to flow more smoothly — and no more overripe avocados. You mean business!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Vacations, playful diversions, sports events and fun activities with kids will be tops on your menu for the next four weeks. Romance will flourish! Get out your social calendar and make some fun dates because life is short.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. In fact, many of you will be involved more than usual with a parent. Respect your need for peace and quiet and rest at home, which means cocoon whenever you get the chance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks — definitely! Suddenly, you’ve got places to go, things to do and people to see! Accept this fast pace. Enjoy short trips, errands, appointments and conversations with everyone. Get out and hustle!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money, earnings and cash flow will be your main focus in the next four weeks. Because of this, many of you will generate excellent money-making ideas. Others will see ways to boost their income or make some money on the side. Enjoy! Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress-rapper Queen Latifah (1970) shares your birthday. You are independent and ready to rise to any challenge. Because this is a year of teaching and learning, you will learn something that sets you in a new direction, which could be crucial for your success next year. Why not explore meditation, yoga or any discipline that will help you get a better understanding of who you are? Explore something new.