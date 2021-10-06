Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon offers you a chance to improve your closest relationships, especially your style of communicating with partners and close friends. Ideas?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon urges you to explore how you can work smarter and also how you can improve your job. It’s also the perfect time to focus on how to improve your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is your chance to value your creativity. It’s the ideal time to ask yourself if you have a good balance of work and play in your life? You need both.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is your chance to see how to improve relations with family members. Also, what can you do to improve your home environment? Ideas? Your home is your nest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon urges you to think about your style of communicating. Are you clear in your communications? Do others understand you? Do you listen or are you just waiting for your turn to speak?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is your chance to examine how you handle your money and how well you are taking care of your possessions. If you own things that are ignored or in a mess, this will drag you down mentally.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is your best chance all year to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself how you can improve your appearance. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is the ideal time to think about your inner world and your spiritual values. This is because what happens on the outside is a reflection of what is going on inside. (You know this.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is the perfect time to focus on friendships. Do you hang out with quality people? Do your friends support you or criticize you? It’s important to have good friends because they affect your mind and your mind makes your choices for your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is your chance to give serious thought to your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Are your goals your goals or are they someone else’s goals? Think about this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is about how to expand and enrich your life. Two obvious ways to do this are travel and education. Can you travel somewhere? What further education or training might help you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The new moon is about setting intentions. For your sign, today’s new moon is in one of your Money Houses, specifically shared money, wealth and debt. Can you see how to reduce your debt? Are you happy with your arrangements for shared property? Ideas?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ioan Gruffudd (1973) shares your birthday. You are easy-going and kind and you have a pleasant personality. You are positive, upbeat and cooperative. You can be persuasive when you want to be! This year you have a strong zest for life! You will enjoy relationships and you will enjoy socializing with many people. It’s your turn to loosen up a bit and have fun! Express yourself!