3 killed, 3 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

Three people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including an armored truck security guard who was killed and another who was critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side.

The guards were loading an ATM at 10:20 a.m. at a Bank of America branch in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when two to four gunmen came up, demanded cash and opened fire, Chicago police said. One of the guards, a 47-year-old woman, was shot six times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was in traumatic arrest as paramedics brought her to the hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in his abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said. One of the guards was pronounced dead, according to the FBI. No other details were immediately available. The gunmen did not take any of the cash, according to a spokeswoman for the FBI, which was handling the investigation.

About an hour later, a SWAT team responded to the same block where two men were shot and killed hours earlier in the South Chicago neighborhood. The men were shot around 11:35 a.m. while driving in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. Their vehicle hit another car and then crashed into a tree. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead after he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their names haven’t been released. Police could not immediately say if they were responding for a suspect in the double homicide, but the scene was cleared by 5:10 p.m.

Two others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Four people were killed, and seventeen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.