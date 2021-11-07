Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to travel and meet new faces. Do anything to expand your mind and your experience of the world because you will love a chance to enjoy adventure. Romance with someone “different” might begin. Check moon alert!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of partners and close friends. There is a moon alert all day; nevertheless, this a lovely day to socialize and exchange bright, clever ideas with others. Have fun but do not commit to anything until the moon alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the moon opposite your sign, you will have to be cooperative. This means you have to be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with those who are closest to you. This is the best way to promote peace and harmony and enjoy yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful, creative day! Enjoy fun and adventure. Do anything that makes you feel you’re on a vacation. Enjoy fun activities with kids as well as sports events. Flirtations, social diversions and exciting getaways will appeal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and lounge in your robe. Family discussions are friendly. Increased activity on the home front might be a challenge due to residential moves, renovations, redecorating or visiting guests. Courage!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you will love a short trip or anything that feeds your desire for adventure. You might want to enlighten someone about something, which is why you’re keen to talk to siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a good day to relax at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be aware that there is a moon alert for most of this day. This promotes creativity and socializing. However, it’s a poor time to shop for anything other than food and gas or to make important decisions. Relax and enjoy your day. Conversations with others will be upbeat.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are focused on financial matters today; however, most of this day is a moon alert, which is a poor time for important financial decisions. It’s also a poor time to shop for anything other than food and gas. Instead, entertain at home! Invite the gang over!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a positive day because the moon is in your sign for most of this day. However, there is also a moon alert! The best way to handle this is to kick back and relax. Socialize with others. Tap into your creative juices. Enjoy your day. Once the moon alert is over — get busy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Even though this is a popular time for you, today you want to hide and enjoy solitude in pleasant surroundings. You need a breather from the busy world around you. A warm conversation with someone will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

An important conversation with a female companion might take place. It might make you rethink your goals. However, because there is a moon alert for most of this day, make no important decisions until it is over. Do not volunteer for anything during the moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you are high visibility, which means others notice you more than usual. In fact, they might be discussing personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, you’re keen to travel! Enjoy your day but postpone important decisions until after the moon alert is over.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Joni Mitchell (1943) shares your birthday. You are artistic and determined. Sometimes you are shy. You have an appreciation for beauty and like to surround yourself with beautiful things. You are an individualist, with modern views who is very independent. You do your own thing! This is an exciting, fast-paced year full of change. Stay flexible and positive. Be open to meeting new friends.