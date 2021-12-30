CPS to remain in-person after holiday break

Chicago Public Schools will remain in-person after the holiday break despite COVID-19 cases “breaking records” in the city, Chicago’s top health official said Thursday.

The announcement was made as the Omicron variant has become more dominant over the last few weeks.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said schools are “a good place for children to be at with precautions” and encouraged parents get their children vaccinated, have them wear a well-fitted mask. But, she added, if a child develops COVID-19 symptoms — even if they’ve recently tested negative — keep them home.

Arwady delivered her comments Thursday in an effort to ease the concerns of parents as their children gear up to return to the classroom next week. She was joined CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

Martinez said there is little evidence to suggest students are in danger while at school and they are, in fact, at greater risk outside of school.

The district has sent COVID-19 tests out to parents. Those tests originally were to be returned on Tuesday. But the deadline was extended after photos were posted online of returned tests piling up outside FedEx drop-off boxes. On its website, the Chicago Teachers Union called the pile-up a “bureaucratic failure and chaos.”

During the winter break, the district has been sending messages to parents urging them to get their children tested before school resumes Jan. 3. The messages come as the city and state are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The best form of protection from COVID is being vaccinated,” according to a CPS statement earlier this week. “More than 90% of our staff are now vaccinated, and we continue to push the importance of vaccines within our school communities.

“Students aged 5 and up are eligible to get vaccinated and the vaccine continues to be free and widely available. ... We expect a higher-than-normal number of classrooms to convert to remote learning during this Omicron-driven surge, but we know that we can both protect our children and staff when we all work together.”