Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might encounter someone older from another culture today, or perhaps a teacher or a religious figure. This is good day to study or make travel plans. Be patient today because it’s easy to be annoyed with someone. Don’t blow your cool.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Something will prompt you to take a careful look at your resources and assets today. You want to know how much you own and how much you owe. How bad is your holiday debt? Focus on what is at hand and avoid disputes about shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to talk to someone who is older or more experienced because they might have valuable advice or give you some assistance. Meanwhile, both Mars and the moon are lined up opposite your sign, which makes you touchy. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be cooperative with others today because the sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all opposite your sign. (Gulp.) It’s is what it is. Fortunately, you’re in a practical and patient frame of mind, and ready to pay attention to detail. Efforts to be patient with others today will pay off.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might have to assume responsibility for taking care of kids or someone younger. You might also have to do some leg work or planning for something related to sports or a social outing. If so, you can do this because you’re focused. (Be patient with kids.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be patient with family members. Admittedly, increased activity and chaos on the home front are frustrating, which is why you might be annoyed with someone today. Nevertheless, you can get reorganized at home, especially with help from someone older.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have lots of mental energy today; however, you might also feel impatient. This means you have to practice patience when dealing with others. Having said that, your mind is orderly and focus today, which means you can accomplish a lot. Yay!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to count your money and check your assets to figure out what the lay of the land is. You will feel prudent and cautious about financial matters today. It’s the end of the year and you need to know what’s up. When it comes to money, information is power.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with Mars and dancing with Saturn. Mars will make you impatient with others. However, Saturn will encourage careful and thoughtful measures in whatever you do. It might prompt you to rethink something or redo it in a better way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Research behind the scenes will yield you some positive information. You can expect to come up with something useful, especially because you have the patience to dig for what you’re looking for. Try not to give in to impatient feelings that make you want. Keep going.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Someone older or more experienced might have good advice for you, which is why it never hurts to listen, especially because this advice might be practical and useful. Feelings of competitiveness with someone could irritate you or “get your goat.” Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re keen to do something today because you feel ambitious and determined. If someone gets in your way, you won’t like it. Fortunately, you will take a steady-Eddie approach to getting things done. One step at a time. Slow but sure. Like the tortoise.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Val Kilmer (1959) shares your birthday. You have a strong need for order and organization. You have a home for everything. You’re very loyal and caring about your loved ones. You are financially careful and responsible. People love your quirky sense of humor. Next year will be a time of construction and building. You might literally build an external structure as well as internal structures within your world.