Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:03 p.m. Chicago time. The new moon in Sagittarius peaks at 1:43 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This new moon energy still exists, which means this is still your chance to ponder what further training or education might enrich your life. Ideas? The seeds you plant now will definitely come to fruition in the future. Be bold and think big!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances and debt might take place. Because the new moon is in one of your Money Houses, give these matters some serious thought. What can you do to improve your situation?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Once again, you have a marvelous opportunity during this new moon to think about how to improve your relations with partners, spouses and close friends. (There is always room for improvement, especially when relating to others.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You still have a wonderful opportunity to resolve to improve your health and to resolve to get better organized. What seeds might you plant to begin to make these intentions a reality? This doesn’t have to be a major overhaul. Think tiny beginnings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to think how you can improve your relations with your kids. Likewise, romantic partners can think about how they can improve their relationship. It’s good to remind yourself to have fun and take time to play.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The energy of the new moon is still with us today, which means you have another chance to think about how you can improve your relations with family members, as well as what you can do to improve where you live. What seeds might you plant right now?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The new moon energy continues today, which makes this the perfect day for a reality check about your habitual, everyday attitude. You can cultivate a positive attitude, or you can create the habit of being negative and unhappy. This is your power of choice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important to take care of what we own. If we don’t do this, then we become a slave to our belongings. They own us and not the other way around. Today’s new moon is the perfect time to think about how to stay in charge of your belongings and your assets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The new moon energy is strong in your sign today, which means you can gear yourself to pull yourself up by your bootstraps because the sky is the limit. It’s up to you! Think about what you want to achieve. Think about how you want to look. Think about how you want to be seen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Once again, this is the perfect day to be aware of the inner workings of your mind. Sometimes a particular spiritual discipline can help you do this. Or you can do it on your own. This is a good day to look at your mind and see your thoughts. After all, they’re your thoughts!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the new moon is still strong today, once again this is an excellent day to think about your friendships and what you might do to improve them. More than any other sign, Aquarians value their friends and the groups to which they belong.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to give serious thought to your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Give some thought to this because 2022 will be a very fortunate year for you because Jupiter will be in your sign. Get ready!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Marisa Tomei (1964) shares your birthday. You are sociable, independent, strong willed and confident. You are always energetic and enthusiastic about life. You are lucky to be attractive and appealing to others. This has been a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy the company of others. It’s OK to let your guard down because next year, you will work to find solutions to problems.