Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the most part, you’re confident, especially about your opinions. Today, however, something will cause you to take a step back and possibly reconsider your ideas about broad issues — something that affects many people. You need clarification. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you are dealing with banking issues or anything to do with inheritances, insurance matters or shared property — be careful. You might not have all the facts. Something could be wrong. Possibly someone is not being honest with you? Caution! (No one wants to be cheated.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel confused dealing with friends and partners. Suddenly, issues that were once clear — are not. In fact, everything seems a bit vague. Maybe someone wants to back out of the deal? Note: If you think something fishy is going on, it is.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is ripe for misunderstandings at work. For starters, someone might withhold information from you. (Grrr.) Or they might give you incomplete information? That’s because you might encounter misrepresentation or distortion of the truth. Tread carefully!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a confusing day for romance. You might feel disappointed in someone, perhaps let down or even misled? Maybe this is true. Or maybe you have expectations that were never expressed? Meanwhile, be very clear talking to your kids. Assume nothing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Family discussions might create misunderstandings or confusion today. You might assume something that is not correct. Possibly, someone will mislead you? They might want to hide a problem to escape embarrassment? If this is the case — be kind. We’ve all been there.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s easy for communications to become hopelessly misunderstood today. One of the reasons for this is someone might remain silent when they should speak up. Be careful of important agreements. Make sure you get all your facts — or at least, the right facts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for major financial negotiations and important agreements because confusion is everywhere. However, in addition to confusion, there is possible deceit or misrepresentation of the facts. If you have a nagging hunch that something isn’t right, listen to that little voice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are a positive, upbeat optimist who values honesty. (Ironically, you’re so smooth talking and persuasive, you can sell anyone the Brooklyn Bridge.) Be careful in your dealings with others because people are confused or dishonest. Remember to stay in touch with the real world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do not take things at face value today. Do not believe everything you hear. If you’re suspicious about someone or a particular situation, then listen to that warning in your head. At best, misinformation because of ignorance is likely. At worst, you’re being conned. (You don’t need this.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A discussion with someone younger might lead to further confusion from your point of view. You want to get the facts from someone — perhaps a member of a group? Nevertheless, things seem to be fuzzy and unclear. If so, do not act. Wait until you know what’s going on.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be careful when talking to parents, bosses and VIPs today because is the classic day for people to hopelessly misunderstand each other. Be wary of idealizing someone or a situation. If things look too good to be true, they are! (Don’t believe in someone or something just because you want it to be so.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Carpenter (1979) shares your birthday today. You are youthful and mischievous. You are knowledgeable and have a deep intellectual understanding of things. You are compassionate and spiritual and want to make the world a better place. Service to others, especially family has been a theme for you this year. It’s important to take care of yourself, which is why this is an excellent year for a makeover.

