 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 die in Back of the Yards basement fire

The fire broke out in the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Two people died in a fire April 16, 2021 in Back of the Yards.
Two people died in a fire April 16, 2021 in Back of the Yards.
Chicago Fire Department

A woman and man died in a fire that may have been caused by smoking on a mattress Friday morning at an apartment building in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The blaze broke out in a basement about 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Inside, firefighters found the two victims a few feet from the basement front door, Langford said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified them as 56-year-old Joyce Ann Hunt and 83-year-old Bobby G. Young.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

“The fire looks like it was mainly a mattress burning. The occupants were known to be smokers, and there were no working smoke detectors inside the home,” he said.

The pair was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The fire was confined to the basement unit, according to Langford, who didn’t immediately have word about how many other people were displaced from the building.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Man extradited from Arizona, charged with fatal shooting in April in Canaryville: police

William Lariat, 30, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

By Jermaine Nolen

Seeking respite from reality, theater’s glorious return to Chicago offered just the ticket

Seeking respite from the reality of the news cycle, I found what I needed at Teatro Zinzanni, a 2 1/2-hour feast for the senses running thru Nov. 28 downtown. The comedic cirque show was the first to open to live audiences in the Loop after the pandemic shuttered theaters for 16 months.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Dear Abby: I love my husband of 25 years — and someone else, too

As her unfaithful mate ignores her, woman pines for the man she cheated with years ago.

By Abigail Van Buren

In praise of northern pike: Finding the place of one of Illinois’ top predators, plus Stray Cast

Trying to put northern pike in its place as a top predator in Illinois, one that has a growing presence on the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

Man found fatally shot in Grand Crossing

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of East 70th Street found the man with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

By Sun-Times Wire

Teen stabbed during argument on Red Line platform in the Loop

The 17-year-old boy was hit with a broom and stabbed with a scissors on the platform in the 200 block of South State Street, police said.

By Jermaine Nolen