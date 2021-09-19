Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day for you. In particular, it’s an excellent day for financial dealings, shopping and making decisions regarding inheritances, insurance matters or shared property. Something unusual might surprise you; nevertheless, it also will likely please you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Great day to schmooze with loved ones! Enjoy the company of partners and close friends as well as members of the general public. You might even be surprised by a member of a group or a team. People are in high spirits and happy to see you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs — including the police. In fact, you might develop a crush on a boss. However, very possibly, someone will say something that catches you off guard. Let’s hope you’re happy to hear whatever it is.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Travel for pleasure will delight you if you have a chance to do this. Try to do anything that expands your world and helps you to learn something new. In particular, you will appreciate the arts and crafts of other cultures, which is why you might enjoy museums or craft fairs.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Double check details regarding banking and shared property. Basically, things will go in your favor; nevertheless, something unpredictable is afoot. When it comes to money and assets, don’t be in the dark. Get your facts and make sure you know what’s going on.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A conversation with a partner and close friend will be interesting and rewarding for you. You might learn something new. You might also be introduced to someone new. People feel warm and friendly today, which is why you will enjoy visiting siblings, relatives and neighbors.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ll be happy to shop or conversely to do something to earn money because it’s a good money day for you. News about your health or a pet might surprise you. New opportunities related to your job might also open up. Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day for you because fair Venus is in your sign dancing with the moon in a part of your chart that wants you to party, have fun and socialize! Enjoy playful activities with kids. Enjoy sports events. Outdoor picnics, barbecues and social events will delight. Do something different!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a perfect day to relax and cocoon at home and enjoy familiar surroundings. Family discussions will go well. Nevertheless, some kind of surprise might change your daily routine at home. Or perhaps a family member has unexpected news?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day to socialize with friends, and, in particular, with artistic, creative people. Short trips, visits and errands will make this a busy and unpredictable day. Stay light on your feet because you might encounter a few detours, along with new faces and new places!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a great impression on bosses and important people. Possibly, this will translate into a favorable financial situation for you or perhaps a raise? Similarly, you might make a spontaneous purchase. The money can flow either way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

An unexpected chance to travel might drop in your lap. Or perhaps you will be attracted to someone who is “different”? Things will tend to go your way; nevertheless, expect a few surprises and detours, which, hopefully, will make life more interesting.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, TV, chef, cookbook author Tricia Yearwood (1964) shares your birthday. You are a charming, charismatic personality. You are also confident and forthright, especially with your ideas. You are observant, alert and precise about whatever you do. This year you will be helpful to others, especially family members. Therefore, take care of yourself because you are an important resource for others. People will turn to you for guidance and comfort; therefore, stay grounded.