2 injured, including CPD officer, as residents jumped from apartment building fire in Englewood

The blaze was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street,

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were injured, including a Chicago police officer, in an apartment fire in Englewood.
Two people were injured, including a Chicago police officer, as residents were forced to jump from an apartment building fire in Englewood on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A police officer was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. A person from the building was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

