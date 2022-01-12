 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two 14-year-old boys shot and killed in separate attacks in Chicago

The shootings occurred on the Near West Side and in Englewood on the South Side.

By Sophie Sherry
Chicago police work the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2200 block of W. Adams St. on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Two 14-year-old boys were shot and killed in separate attacks in Chicago Wednesday, one on the Near West Side and the other in Englewood on the South Side.

In the first attack, Javion Ivy was outside in the 2200 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him in the abdomen just before 4 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ivy was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the scene, the block was quiet as police scoured the area. Three evidence markers could be seen near the intersection of Adams Street and Bell Avenue, one placed next to a dark-colored backpack.

Chicago police work the scene where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2200 block of W. Adams St. on the Near West Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
The shooting occurred about two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep.

Around 8:45 p.m., another 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Englewood. James Sweezer was standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South 73rd Street when someone in a passing dark-colored car opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody in either shooting.

