Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 14, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 8 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today Mercury goes retrograde, which means you’ll be running into bosses, parents and authority figures from your past. This could be good news, or not. Perhaps this is a helpful contact? On the other hand, running into this person from your past might be a bummer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Until early February, Mercury will be retrograde starting today, which is a great opportunity for you because it will help you finish papers, manuscripts, perhaps a thesis or anything related to legal matters, higher education and the publishing world. Use it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today Mercury goes retrograde in one of your Money Houses, which means checks in the mail and money coming to you will be late for the next few weeks. (Bummer.) However, this also gives you a chance to rehash details about inheritances and shared property.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury goes retrograde today directly opposite your sign, which means you are bound to hear from ex-partners and old friends from the past. Sometimes this is a good thing, perhaps an opportunity for closure or a chance to catch up on old history. Sometimes it’s not so good.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next few weeks, your efficiency will suffer from goofy mistakes, slipups, misplaced paperwork, missed appointments and confused communications. These won’t be serious. They’ll be like hangnails that irritate you throughout your day. Courage!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Ex-lovers and old flames are back in your world for many of you. This can be exciting or completely unnerving. It all depends on the history of the relationship, doesn’t it? The next two weeks are a good time to finish creative projects and practice techniques and skills. Keep doing those arpeggios.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family might be camped on your doorstep and eating out of your fridge for the next few weeks because you’re bound to run into relatives you haven’t seen or heard from for a while. This will be a chance for you to catch up on the bad old days and trade lies.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Until early February, Mercury will be retrograde, which will create transportation delays for you. Missed buses and trains, car problems, confused appointments and mixed-up communications will be classic for your sign during this time. Good luck. (Hey, this is nothing you can’t handle.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial transactions will be delayed in the next few weeks until early Feb. Checks in the mail will be late. Deals might fall through. There might be confused errors regarding earnings. If you’re looking for a job, go back to where you worked or applied before for your best chance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Mercury will be retrograde in your sign until early February, which means you will encounter all kinds of people from the past suddenly popping up in your world again. Meanwhile, goofy mistakes, misplaced items and transportation delays will dog your steps. And so it goes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to research and find answers from the past during the next few weeks will be excellent because Mercury is retrograde in a hidden part of your chart. You can use this to your advantage! Find solutions to old problems and answers to old questions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Very likely, in the next few weeks, you will hear from old friends or members of groups to which you belonged in the past. These people are coming out of the woodwork one way or the other. This could be an opportunity for you — or not. You might want to hide. (Take food and a flashlight.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Holland Taylor (1943) shares your birthday today. You have a sharp mind and a marvelous sense of timing. You’re also very observant. You’re an excellent organizer who is loyal and devoted to family. This year life will be more enjoyable and sociable! Get involved with others. Some will find themselves in the public eye. (Take a bow.)