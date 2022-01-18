Two dead, five injured in fire at senior apartment complex in Kenosha

Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha.

The fire started at the Saxony Manor apartments about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder.

Two people died in the fire and five others are hospitalized. Two of the five injured have life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Authorities say 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.