 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Retired Chicago police officer killed in Edison Park hit-and-run

The driver of a Jeep struck Richard Haljean in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Sun-Times file photo

A retired Chicago police officer was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver of a Jeep SUV hit Richard Haljean as he was crossing the street in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Haljean, 57, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.

Haljean retired as an officer from the Chicago Police Department in May 2020, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to COVID pandemic impact on crew

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: "I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready."

By Associated Press

Meat Loaf, singer of ‘Bat Out of Hell,’ ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light,’ dies at 74

The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement.

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer

Dear Abby: Co-worker brings treats to office, but just for her friends

At a workplace where people usually provide snacks for everyone, she makes sure the excluded staffers see her deliver homemade creations to only a select few.

By Abigail Van Buren

Coop’s Records owner Ezell Cooper, South Side store owner and ‘jazzologist,’ dead at 89

Rick Wojcik, owner of the Dusty Groove record store, called him ‘a legend.’ He carried all musical genres, but his specialty was jazz.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Suburbs, warmer cities step up efforts to lure cops away from Chicago

Some Chicago officers want to get away from a demoralized police department. Now, the law also lets them transfer up to 5 years of service to suburban pension plans.

By Mitch Dudek and Frank Main

Tony Fitzpatrick and birds: Visiting his avian-themed exhibition at Cleve Carney Museum of Art

A look at Tony Fitzpatrick and his birds in his "Jesus of Western Avenue" exhibition running through Jan. 31 at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the College of DuPage.

By Dale Bowman