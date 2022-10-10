The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 10, 2022
15-year-old boy wounded in Chatham shooting

The teen was attacked in the 7800 block of South State Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police cars at night.

A teen was in 7800 block of South State Street when someone shot him, police said.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting early Monday in Chatham.

The teen was on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone approached and began shooting about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and drove to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Jim Sajdyk with a walleye from Heidecke Lake. Provided photo
Sports
Comparing walleyes in a goodbye to fishing at Heidecke Lake
Jim Sajdyk and his nephew Justin Copak caught nearly identical walleyes, making an interesting compare/contrast in photos, in the closing days of fishing at Heidecke Lake.
By Dale Bowman
 
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke
Business
University of Chicago prof, former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Bernanke, University of Chicago professor Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
By Associated Press
 
Police squad car lights at night.
News
3 people shot near Kennedy Expressway feeder ramp
The ramp was closed for more than three hours early Monday while police investigated.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: While I’m open about social media, my wife is keeping secrets
Husband is uncomfortable with her insistence on staying private with her online activity.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Alt Space Chicago co-founder Jon Veal sits at the artist collective’s St. Lucas Studio in the Austin neighborhood. The faith-based collective, which created free markets on the South and West sides and provides a community space, received grants totaling $350,000 to continue their work.
Austin
Artist collective raises $350K to invest in West Side
alt_ (you can call them “Alt Space”) plans to put the money to work on education and beautification projects, among other things.
By Michael Loria
 