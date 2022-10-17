The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 17, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Infighting at suburban library is example of growing governmental dysfunction

The brouhaha in Niles-Maine feels like a piece of a larger story in which many of those elected to public positions have little interest in making government work.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Infighting at suburban library is example of growing governmental dysfunction
Niles_Library.jpg

The Niles-Maine District Library

Provided photo.

Politics has always been a rough-and-tumble arena that can bring out the worst in people.

But these days, we seem to be witnessing more instances in which politicians at every level appear more intent on battling the other side than coming together to make government work.

In one unfortunate example, the bitterly divided board of trustees of the north suburban Niles-Maine Library District has been at loggerheads to the point little gets done, including doing more than making temporary patches to fix the leaking roof.

After one member of the seven-member board resigned more than a year ago, the remaining three-member blocs have been able to agree on little, including the appointment of a replacement board member.

Editorial

Editorial

Because the board showed no sign of reaching a resolution, the Legislature stepped in and unanimously passed a law enabling Secretary of State Jesse White, who is also the state librarian, to fill the vacancy if the board couldn’t manage to do so within 90 days.

The board couldn’t agree, so White appointed Umair Qadeer, who previously sat on the board for four months after having been appointed to fill an earlier vacancy about two years ago.

End of story? Not exactly. A sitting board member filed for a temporary restraining order against White’s pick, preventing Qadeer from participating in meetings, leaving the stalemate in place. On Oct. 7, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Alison Conlon made the restraining order permanent. Now, state Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, has filed legislation she told us will be acted on in next month’s veto session to make it clear White’s pick can take his seat.

How does this infighting help the library serve its patrons? We’re not sure. A Niles-Maine librarian told us patrons say they want an end to the conflict — as well as an end to both a hiring freeze and a cutback in hours.

The brouhaha in Niles-Maine feels like a piece of a larger nationwide story in which many of those elected to governmental seats or who are running for them seem to have less interest in making government work than in sticking it to the opposition.

Somehow, America needs to nurture a stronger sense of civic-mindedness, in which we recognize we are all in this together. Political factions will never agree on everything, but they should do a better job of seeking common ground.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Early progress of restorative justice courts is encouraging
An open-and-shut case: Open land needs better protection
That check you mailed? Be alert — it could get “washed” and cost you thousands.
Give it another shot: Get the latest COVID-19 booster
To live and buy on La Salle St: Plan for housing, other uses of financial district is worth watching
Tiny homes coming to Chicago?
The Latest
President Joe Biden, right, chats with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., at O’Hare International Airport during a visit to Chicago last year.
News
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden to run for president – but they’d take either over Trump
Illinois voters aren’t as sour on President Joe Biden as other voters across the nation, but they are just as unenthusiastic about another four years of the Delaware Democrat as they are about Gov. J.B. Pritzker making a run for the White House.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Tina Sfondeles
 
Early voting has begun in Illinois for the Nov. 8 election.
Letters to the Editor
Exercise your power and vote this fall
Expand your power by motivating the people in your life to get out and vote, too. Our democracy depends on it. Don’t wake up on Nov. 9 and wish you had used your power.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Police were warning residents of a string of armed robberies over the last couple of months targeted toward postal carriers on the South and West Sides.
News
16-year-old shot in Garfield Park
The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police were warning residents of a string of armed robberies over the last couple of months targeted toward postal carriers on the South and West Sides.
Crime
Police ID man shot and killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop bar
Allen Cordayl, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 