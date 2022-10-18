Menu planner: Beef taco and rice skillet will satisfy your cravings

Beef tacos and rice skillet

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium or regular taco seasoning

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 cup salsa

1 cup uncooked instant brown rice

2/3 cup water

1 cup shredded cheddar jack cheese blend

1 cup chopped lettuce

Reduced-fat sour cream

1 small tomato, chopped

Sliced jalapenos to taste

Cilantro leaves

Heat large, nonstick skillet with deep sides on medium-high. Cook ground beef, onion, garlic and taco seasoning until beef is browned. Stir in tomato sauce, salsa, brown rice and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook until rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Top with cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream, tomato, jalapenos and cilantro (or your favorite toppings). Serve on its own or in taco shells or tortillas. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 452 calories, 40 grams protein, 16 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 7.9 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 103 milligrams cholesterol, 659 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pork tenderloin with red and yellow peppers

Makes 4 servings for now and 4 for later

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pork tenderloins, sliced into 1-inch-thick medallions

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1 1/2-inch strips

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. Add oil to skillet; add pork and cook 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; turn pork. Cook 3 minutes. Remove one tenderloin; refrigerate. Continue cooking remaining pork 2 more minutes. To the skillet, add 1 teaspoon rosemary, garlic and bell peppers; cook 7 minutes or until peppers are tender and pork is done. Drizzle with vinegar. Top with remaining 1/2 teaspoon rosemary; serve.

Per serving: 205 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (39% calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 176 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Orange stir-fry

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pork tenderloin, partially cooked and sliced into 1-inch-thick medallions

1 tablespoon orange zest

3/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

2 large carrots, sliced diagonally

2 ribs celery, peeled and sliced diagonally

1/2 cup cashews

Cut pork medallions into thin strips. Set aside. Combine orange zest, juice, cornstarch, soy sauce, syrup and ginger; mix well. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add carrots and celery; stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove vegetables; set aside. Pour remaining oil into skillet. Add pork; stir-fry about 3 minutes. Return vegetables to pan, stir juice mixture and add along with cashews. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened; serve.

Per serving: 435 calories, 28 grams protein, 19 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 4 grams saturated fat, 40 grams carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Tomato-brie flatbread

Forgo the meat. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out refrigerated pizza dough and top with sliced tomatoes, chunks of brie cheese and sliced red onion. Drizzle with olive oil; season with coarse salt and pepper. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or according to dough directions.

Picadillo burritos

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 pound lean ground beef; cook 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain well. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can undrained diced tomatoes, 1/4 cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon cumin, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Warm 4 burrito-size tortillas according to directions. Top each with 1/4 of beef mixture and 1/4 cup shredded lettuce; fold in the sides and roll. Serve with pinto beans, celery sticks and dip.

Herb-crusted chicken with parsley orzo

Cook 3/4 cup orzo according to package directions; drain. Stir in 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, 2 teaspoons butter, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Keep warm. Meanwhile, sprinkle 4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts with a little salt and pepper. Mix together 2 teaspoons dried basil and 3 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning. Sprinkle over both sides of chicken; press gently to adhere. Melt 4 teaspoons butter in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes or until brown. Turn; cook 5 to 6 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from skillet; let stand 3 minutes. Serve chicken over orzo.