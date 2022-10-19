The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

13 miles of trails for mountain biking, running open in forest preserve near Hoffman Estates

The trail system was created through a partnership between the Forest Preserves of Cook County and volunteers from Chicago Area Mountain Bikers.

By  Daily Herald
 Updated  
Brian Hill
SHARE 13 miles of trails for mountain biking, running open in forest preserve near Hoffman Estates
Cyclists disappear into the woods on new single-track trails for mountain bikers and trail runners at at Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.

Cyclists disappear into the woods on new single-track trails for mountain bikers and trail runners at at Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

Mountain bikers and trail runners now have more than 13 miles of additional single-track trails to explore in the suburbs after a new path was opened to the public Wednesday at the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates.

The trail system — created through a partnership between the Forest Preserves of Cook County and volunteers from Chicago Area Mountain Bikers — will take riders through woodlands, grasslands and wetlands. There are multiple loops, varying in difficulty.

“A lot of folks might be surprised that Cook County can be a great place to go mountain biking,” said Forest Preserves of Cook County General Supt. Arnold Randall at the trail opening Wednesday.

The Hoffman Estates project followed the success of the popular Palos Preserves single-track trails in southwest Cook County.

“It’s critically important that we invest in local transportation, as well as make our communities more bike friendly and sustainable,” Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison said.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
Cook County clerk opens help desk for county records questions
Four times last weekend, gunmen approached people near Wrigley Field, forced them into cars and robbed them, police say
Latest fundraising has Vallas eager for campaign fight
Standard deductions, tax brackets rise due to inflation
1 killed and 6 others wounded, including 16-year-old boy, in Chicago Tuesday
The Latest
Former Texas Tech and Lincoln Park High School guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of the new faces on this season’s Illinois roster.
College Sports
No. 23 Illinois will rely on new names to help stay atop the Big Ten
The Illini were big winners in the offseason transfer market, securing former Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and Baylor forward Matthew Mayer.
By Associated Press
 
The Pilsen-based Mural Movement plans to continue providing donations directly to immigrants arriving in chartered buses from Texas.
Immigration
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
The Pilsen-based Mural Movement along with other community leaders say they plan to continue providing donations directly to those arriving from Texas.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Morgan Park’s Jovan Clark (5) gets ready to put a hit on a Simeon ball carrier.
High School Football
AP Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 
Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn set a franchise sacks record last year.
Bears
Bears shopping Robert Quinn: report
A deal would be difficult for a few reasons. Quinn has followed up the greatest season in Bears pass-rush history — he set a franchise record with 18 ½ sacks last year — with one in which he’s recorded only one sack.
By Patrick Finley
 
The criminalization of drug transactions between consenting adults provided the fertile soil in which America’s drug trade has thrived, a reader writes.
Letters to the Editor
Criminalizing drug use won’t help stop addiction
Drug addicts need treatment, as Peter Bensinger rightfully pointed out, but he is badly mistaken to think that the criminalization of drug sales and possession are also deterrents.
By Letters to the Editor
 