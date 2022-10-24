Man killed, three others wounded in South Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in South Lawndale.

The group was standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street about 1:15 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, Chicago police said.

A man, 36, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A woman, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, police said.

Another man, 26, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man, 27, was grazed on the back and refused medical care at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

