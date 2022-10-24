The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed, three others wounded in South Lawndale shooting

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in South Lawndale.

The group was standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street about 1:15 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, Chicago police said.

A man, 36, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A woman, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left arm, police said.

Another man, 26, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third man, 27, was grazed on the back and refused medical care at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty wear ad-free Blackhawks jerseys.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor
Belle Tire remains their helmet ad sponsor, but the Hawks are not one of the nine NHL teams that have added a jersey-ad sponsor this season.
By Ben Pope
 
A still image from surveillance footage shows a man police say attempted to sexually assault a letter carrier Saturday and stole her mail truck.
Crime
$50,000 reward offered for information about man who tried to sexually assault postal worker in Little Village, then stole her mail truck
Chicago police have released video of a suspect in Saturday’s attack in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
He was shot in the head in the 5800 block of South Justine Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I keep crushing on man who’s not single?
Spurned suitor redirects energy into personal growth but has reason to believe the relationship could still happen.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Joe Jarvis caught and released his PB northern pike on the Chicago lakefront while fishing with his brother Mike Jarvis. Provided photo
Sports
Jarvis boats a northern pike to marvel at on the Chicago lakefront
Joe Jarvis caught and released a big northern pike in a boat run by his brother Mike Jarvis, a historic Chicago angler.
By Dale Bowman
 