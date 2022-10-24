The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in West Englewood

He was shot in the head in the 5800 block of South Justine Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Monday in West Englewood.

The man, 38, was shot in the head as he stood on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Justine Street about 1:30 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

