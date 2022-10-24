Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was fatally shot early Monday in West Englewood.
The man, 38, was shot in the head as he stood on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Justine Street about 1:30 a.m., police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
