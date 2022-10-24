The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Hair relaxer caused Missouri woman’s cancer, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed against L’Oreal and Chicago-based Namaste Laboratories cites federal study data of elevated cancer rates among women who used relaxers.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Hair relaxer caused Missouri woman’s cancer, lawsuit alleges
HAIRSTRAIGHTENER_102522_10.jpg

Jenny Mitchell, center, was diagnosed with uterine cancer four years ago. She is suing cosmetics firm L’Oreal and other firms, alleging they knowingly marketed hair-care products that contained chemicals that cause cancer. Representing her is attorney Ben Crump, right.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Missouri woman claims chemicals in hair-relaxer products caused her cancer and rendered her unable to bear children, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago.

Since she was in the third grade, Jenny Mitchell said she has used products made by cosmetics firm L’Oreal and Chicago-based hair care line ORS to straighten her curly hair, not knowing they contained chemicals linked to endocrine disorders and cancer, the Waynesville, Missouri, native said Monday as she stood with her attorneys outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Four years ago, at age 28, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer and had a hysterectomy.

“All I wanted to do is what any woman dreams of doing, and that is to bear children,” Mitchell said, choking up. “I’m still feeling that void of not being able to bear my own child.”

A lawsuit Mitchell filed last week against L’Oreal, ORS and three other manufacturers of straightening products was the first filed over links between the products and cancer, her attorney, Ben Crump, said. Crump and co-counsel Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann have filed similar lawsuits in federal courts on behalf of women in New York and California.

“L’Oreal and a number of other defendants ... knew that these chemicals were toxic, that they led to cancer, that they led to endocrine disorders, and they led to the kind of conditions that alter people’s lives, that alter their ability to have children,” Zimmermann said.

The lawsuit lays out the history of hair-straightening products that have been marketed to Black consumers since the early 20th century, products that used harsh substances such as lye to chemically relax curls — and often caused chemical burns and scalp lesions that increase users’ exposure to carcinogenic compounds. The global market for hair-straightening products generated some $718 million in sales in 2021, the lawsuit states, and in some studies, as many as 90% of Black women report having used straighteners and relaxers.

“This is a public health crisis,” Crump said, calling on parents not to allow children to use straightening products. “I don’t care what America tries to tell you what’s beautiful and what’s not. You are beautiful just as you are, and it is not worth your health, it is not worth your ability to have children just to have straight hair.”

The suit claims that the companies did not warn users that the products contained phthalates, a group of chemicals that may be linked to higher rates of cancer, despite studies dating to 2011.

A report released last week by the National Institutes of Health cited data from a study of 34,000 Black women ages 35 to 74 that found a higher rate of uterine cancer among women who used straightening products, and other studies have found elevated incidences of breast cancer and glandular disorders.

“Defendants continue to market, advertise, and expressly represent to the general public that it is safe for women to use their product. These Defendants continue with these marketing and advertising campaigns despite having scientific knowledge that dates back to 2011 that their products increased the risk of cancer in women,” the lawsuit states.

Representatives of Namaste Laboratories, the South Loop-based maker of the ORS and Olive Oil lines of curl relaxers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. L’Oreal makes the Soft Sheen line of hair care products.

Next Up In News
Man charged with killing 1, injuring 3 others after crashing into bus stop in Chatham
With coaxing from former City Council colleague Mell, Tunney warms to joining crowded race for mayor
Abortion vs. Mike Madigan? Democrats and Republicans play hole cards in high-stakes battle for control of state Supreme Court
Chicago Public Schools graduation rate reaches record high
Man charged in fatal Forest Park hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old Chicago man
Leslie Jordan, starred as Beverley Leslie on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 67
The Latest
A photo of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throwing a pass.
Bears
Patriots QB Mac Jones active for Bears game
The Patriots left their starting quarterback decision between Jones and Zappe a mystery as long as possible.
By Patrick Finley
 
gavel.jpg
Crime
Man charged with killing 1, injuring 3 others after crashing into bus stop in Chatham
Troy Shumpert, 32, is charged with causing personal injury and death while driving on a revoked license, among other citations. police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) speaks at the grand opening of the AIDS Garden Chicago, near the Lakefront Trail, south of Belmont Harbor, Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.
City Hall
With coaxing from former City Council colleague Mell, Tunney warms to joining crowded race for mayor
Former Ald. Richard Mell “thinks I would be a good mayor. That’s all I can say,” retiring Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) told the Sun-Times Monday. “He’s worked with me for years.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Illinois Republicans are hoping to regain control of the state Supreme Court by picking up two seats in Chicago’s suburbs in November’s election. Clockwise from top left, the candidates are: Republican Mark Curran, Democrat Elizabeth Rochford, Democrat Mary Kay O’Brien and Republican Michael Burke.&nbsp;
Columnists
Abortion vs. Mike Madigan? Democrats and Republicans play hole cards in high-stakes battle for control of state Supreme Court
It wasn’t really possible for Democrats to draw the new state Supreme Court map in a way that would have assured them of winning one of the seats on the November ballot, as would have been their normal tendency. Instead, both seats are in play.
By Mark Brown
 
Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova looks on as CEO Pedro Martinez speaks to students and staff at Gage Park High School to celebrate the district’s four-year high school graduation rate for the Class of 2022.
Education
Chicago Public Schools graduation rate reaches record high
CPS leaders also said that nearly 89% of last year’s freshmen are on track to graduate. This measure reflects how many freshmen are passing their core classes.
By Sarah Karp
 