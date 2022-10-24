Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing

A woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man in an Austin home Sunday, police said.
Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder after a domestic fight about 3:25 a.m. Sunday left a 33-year-old man dead, according to Chicago police.
The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the thigh.
Golden is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said 23 staff and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle. No one has required hospitalization.