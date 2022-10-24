Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing

A woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man in an Austin home Sunday, police said.

Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder after a domestic fight about 3:25 a.m. Sunday left a 33-year-old man dead, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the thigh.

Golden is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

