The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing

Keshia Golden, 33, was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing and killing a 30-year-old man in Austin on Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman charged with murder in fatal Austin stabbing
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting from June 19, 2021, on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a man in an Austin home Sunday, police said.

Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder after a domestic fight about 3:25 a.m. Sunday left a 33-year-old man dead, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital after sustaining a stab wound to the thigh.

Golden is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Next Up In News
8-year-old boy fatally shot in Douglas residence
State reports 65 new ‘mild’ cases of COVID-19 at LaSalle Veterans’ Home, site of deadly outbreak two years ago
Lauded all-boys charter school faces Chicago Public Schools takeover
Lawmakers blast police response at illegal drifting event where 5 were shot, but they don’t agree on what should be done
Abortion vs. Mike Madigan? Democrats and Republicans play hole cards in high-stakes battle for control of state Supreme Court
Man charged with killing 1, injuring 3 others after crashing into bus stop in Chatham
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night against the Patriots.
Bears
Bears bounce QB Mac Jones from game, lead Patriots 20-14 at halftime
The Bears took a quick 10-0 lead, then it slipped away when the Patriots went to backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. But they retook control with some big plays just before halftime.
By Jason Lieser
 
Mike Ditka presents a jersey to President Barack Obama at the White House in 2011.
Sports Media
Barack Obama shows his fandom for Bears as guest on ManningCast
The former president appeared on “Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli” to help the brothers poke fun at each other, implore viewers to vote and talk about his beloved Bears.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Broadcaster Jim Nantz said the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be his last.
Sports Media
This season will be Jim Nantz’s last calling the NCAA Tournament
At 63 years old, he said that family is the reason he is leaving the longtime role with CBS and Turner Sports.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
tape.jpg
Crime
8-year-old boy fatally shot in Douglas residence
The boy was shot in the head about 5:50 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The exterior of the LaSalle Veterans’ Home
Coronavirus
State reports 65 new ‘mild’ cases of COVID-19 at LaSalle Veterans’ Home, site of deadly outbreak two years ago
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said 23 staff and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle. No one has required hospitalization.
By Tina Sfondeles
 