Diner best known for its 'over-the-top' milk shakes to open locations at North Ave. Beach and Navy Pier

JoJo’s ShakeBAR , the diner perhaps best known for its “decadent” milk shakes, plans to open two new locations this week — one each at Navy Pier and North Avenue Beach.

“It’s fun to bring a local brand that’s been refined over the years to two really significant tourist and local attractions,” said Robbie Schloss, co-owner of JoJo’s.

The Navy Pier location is set to open across from the Centennial Wheel, Schloss said. The North Avenue beach spot is taking up space on the first floor of Castaways Beach Club, 1603 N. Lake Shore Dr. Both openings are set for Friday.

JoJo’s now has nine locations in total — six in the Chicago area, as well as diners in Detroit, Orlando and Scottsdale, Ariz. The chain’s corporate headquarters are in Chicago.

Although JoJo’s offers savory items too, the location at North Avenue Beach plans to focus on the sweeter items, including its 16-ounce “Biggie” shakes, which, encrusted with all kinds of decadent sweets, resemble a candy collage.

“All the things that you can see in those pictures are edible, except the straw and the spoon and the cup,” Schloss said. “So very over the top.”

The beach location will be a bit like a concession stand, Schloss said.

“It’s more of a grab-and-go and take-out versus our full-service dining,” he said.

It will also offer a range of fruit smoothies that are “on the healthier side,” he said.

“To offer [choices for] some of the runners, the people biking, spending some leisure time on the beach who maybe aren’t in the mood for a milkshake,” Schloss said.

The Navy Pier restaurant plans to offer savory items, including a smash burger, a variety of wraps and JoJo fries, along with the milk shakes.

For more information, visit jojosshakebar.com.

