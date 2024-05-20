The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 20, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Bringing back Old Maxwell Street is a worthy tribute to Chicago history

The city’s decision to temporarily return Maxwell Street merchants to their historic home beginning Sunday is a nice bow to a place that served as a stepping-stone to wave after wave of immigrants.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Bringing back Old Maxwell Street is a worthy tribute to Chicago history
A historic photo of Maxwell Street in 1929.

The Maxwell Street area in 1929.

Sun-Times files

The city deserves a pat on the back — and maybe a complimentary pork chop sandwich — for its decision to bring street vendors back to the Near West Side’s Maxwell Street this summer.

Merchants were run off from the area 30 years ago when the location was redeveloped by the city and the University of Illinois Chicago.

But the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events decision to temporarily return the merchants to their historic home beginning Sunday — and then on the last Sunday of the month until October — is a nice bow to the original Maxwell Street’s place in Chicago’s history.

Maxwell Street vendors currently set up shop weekly at 800 S. Desplaines St.

Editorial

Editorial

The market “not only promotes entrepreneurship but also provides critically important opportunities for small businesses including craftspeople, artists, farmers, restaurateurs, and re-sellers,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release.

Department of Cultural Affairs officials said the market will be held on Maxwell Street between Halsted Street and Union Avenue, then on Union from Rochford Street to Liberty Street.

Related

A century of cultural significance

The original Maxwell Street area had fallen into decay by the time it was wrecked and removed by the city and UIC, with merchants and street vendors trying to turn a buck in embarrassingly rundown commercial buildings and along streets rough enough to break an ankle — or a car axle. The city closed the original Maxwell Street in 1994.

But lost to the bulldozers was place with a century’s worth of cultural significance: an area, then centered along Halsted Street south of Roosevelt Road, that was a retail Ellis Island where first-generation Jewish, Black, then Latino sellers offered everything from pots and pans to suits and hubcaps.

A Street Vendor on Maxwell Street.

A street vendor on Maxwell Street.

Courtesy of Chicago Defender

The Maxwell Street Polish, complete with mustard, poppy seed buns, sport peppers and grilled onions was popularized there, as was the pork chop sandwich.

It was also a place where musicians beginning in the 1940s set up shop along the sidewalks, entertaining shoppers with live blues music — but a new type, called “electric blues,” using amplified guitars and harmonicas and creating a sound that would become world-famous.

“For wave after wave of immigrants, Maxwell Street was their entry to America,” according to the non-profit Maxwell Street Foundation. “Later, the Great Migration brought African Americans from the South. Each brought their own cultures and hopes to the vibrant street and the Market that sprang from it. In doing so, they made Chicago a richer place.”

This summer’s version of Maxwell Street might not be as legendary. But writing a new chapter for the area while remembering its past — and finding a deal or two along the way — is quite a worthy endeavor.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
Let's take steps to control rats without killing owls, other urban wildlife
Karina's Bill is an important step to help protect domestic violence survivors
Airline pushback against fee disclosure rule won't take off with passengers
Lawmakers, Chicagoans' views on CPS are worth your attention
PPP loan fraud accusations, again — this time, involving Illinois State Police officers
A warning from a new poll: Fewer people are worried about climate change
The Latest
BAIL-091923-02.JPGPeople walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Bridgeview planeó el asesinato de su novio con un compañero de trabajo de McDonald's
Agnieszka Rydzewski es acusada de solicitar el asesinato de Arturo Cantú, quien presuntamente fue asesinado a tiros a principios de esta semana por Anthony Calderón en un triángulo amoroso en los suburbios del suroeste.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
South Shore migrant shelter meeting
Other Views
Why so many Black Chicagoans are frustrated by the migrant crisis
A City Council vote on $70 million in migrant funding highlighted the situation faced by communities like South Shore: Migrants have been resettled in Black communities where people have been fighting for decades for development and resources.
By Desmon Yancy
 
Janice Weston, former vice president of the board of Washington Federal Bank for Savings, is seen as she heads to court Aug. 2 wearing a suit jacket and floral blouse.
La Voz Chicago
Hermana del gerente del banco corrupto de Bridgeport fue condenada por su papel en la quiebra del banco
Al dictar la sentencia, la jueza Virginia Kendall le dijo a Janice Weston: “Es muy preocupante. Tuviste unos momentos en los que sabías que era ilegal y pudiste irte”.
By Tim Novak
 
cpd-08.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Un hombre murió después de ser sacado del Lago Michigan cerca de la playa de la calle 31
José Torres, de 34 años, falleció en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Chicago el sábado por la tarde, según informó la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern students set up a protest camp on Deering Meadow on Thursday morning.
Letters to the Editor
Divestment is the wrong way to deal with Israel-Hamas conflict
Targeting Israel for its military approach in Gaza, without targeting other countries that also engage in objectionable actions, fails any reasonable logical standard.
By Letters to the Editor
 