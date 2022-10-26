The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022

1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.

One person was killed and four others were wounded in citywide shootings Oct. 25, 2022.

Sun-Times file

One person was killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.

  • A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. They were in the southbound lanes in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone opened fire about 1:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The woman, 26, was shot in her head, and the man, 31, was struck in his body and legs, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were initially listed in critical condition, police said. The woman was later pronounced dead.
  • Hours earlier, a woman was struck in the face with a gun and then shot during a fight in West Englewood. The woman, 28, was fighting with a man about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 73rd Street when she was shot in the cheek, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Two other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Tuesday.

An 8-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday. Eight other people were wounded.

Next Up In News
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Chicago karaoke contest finalists ready to sing it out in championship round
Stick to U.S. policy on Ukraine
After blowup, Reps. Garcia, Newman, 28 other progressives retract letter urging Biden to seek Ukraine cease-fire
Lauded all-boys charter school faces Chicago Public Schools takeover
Watchdog: CPD overlooked incriminating evidence while investigating cop’s ties to far right Proud Boys and should have fired him
The Latest
Fire.jpeg
News
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Firefighters responded to the call Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jarred Tinordi looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Tinordi, who initially seemed like a short-term stopgap, has held a steady role on the second pair alongside Connor Murphy through the Hawks’ first six games.
By Ben Pope
 
Select piers at Diversey, shown here last winter when perch were in, are part of the pier pass program. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Pay-up time for parking and pier passes for anglers on the Chicago lakefront
For the first time since pier and parking passes were started for anglers on the Chicago lakefront, there is a price increase; plus some other lakefront notes from the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Opposed to trans coach, man wants daughter to quit
The girl, 9, loves being on the volleyball team, and her mom hopes she can keep playing.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
002_002_07_R1.max_2000x2000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Gleeson, Farrell make magic again as old pals at odds
The great actors revive their mesmerizing interplay, surrounded by breathtaking Irish scenery and a brilliant ensemble cast.
By Richard Roeper
 