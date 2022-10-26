1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.



A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. They were in the southbound lanes in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone opened fire about 1:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The woman, 26, was shot in her head, and the man, 31, was struck in his body and legs, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were initially listed in critical condition, police said. The woman was later pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, a woman was struck in the face with a gun and then shot during a fight in West Englewood. The woman, 28, was fighting with a man about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 73rd Street when she was shot in the cheek, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Two other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago Tuesday.

An 8-year-old boy was among four people killed by gunfire in Chicago Monday. Eight other people were wounded.

