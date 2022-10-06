The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 8 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s a bit of a mixed bag. Nevertheless, no matter — you can have a positive upbeat day! Your involvement with friends and partners will be pleasant, friendly and rewarding. However, some of you might choose to be on your own in a private way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with coworkers and customers are positive. You will enjoy playful times with children and younger people. A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important and meaningful because this is a warm, wonderful day to relate to everyone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a romantic day! You feel playful, energetic and ready for fun! Social outings, sports events and fun times with children will be tops on your menu. It’s a great day for a date or a lunch appointment or to meet the gang at Happy Hour. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Most of you know your way around a kitchen. Please know that this is a great day to entertain at home because you will enjoy hosting friends and family. You’re full of ideas and eager to share your thoughts with someone. Similarly, you might explore real estate opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get out there and fly your colors today! Take short trips. See new places, meet new faces because this is a fabulous day to schmooze. It’s also a great date day. Nevertheless, you will enjoy the company of friends or relatives and neighbors, which is why you should make some plans to have fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because your ambition is aroused, you’re assertive. Furthermore, this week you have a strong focus on earnings, cash flow and shopping for beautiful things. As you juggle your life for these events, take time today to socialize with someone close to you because you will enjoy doing this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fabulous day for any social occasion. Make a point to meet someone for breakfast, lunch, dinner, Happy Hour — you name it. Hang out in your favorite coffee place. New romance will flower for some of you. The main thing is to get out and socialize with someone because this will give you a lift!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will enjoy hanging out with younger people today. In fact, these interactions will make you feel younger. They might also influence your approach to future goals. Meanwhile, look for ways to amicably resolve disputes about insurance, shared property, inheritances and jointly held property.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a kind of day when you will enjoy socializing! You will enjoy sharing your ideas. You want to hear what others think. You want to talk to people, especially creative, artistic types. You will also enjoy interacting with groups and organizations. (You can’t lose. Go for the gold!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others because you are admired and respected. (Who doesn’t like to be held in regard?) In particular, today you impress authority figures and bosses, some of whom might be the object of a romance or saucy flirtation. You have a strong need to communicate today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Grab every opportunity to socialize today because you will enjoy meeting and talking to others, especially people who are “different.” Sporting events, musical performances, the theater, movies, conferences, meetings, parties and fun get-togethers will delight!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are pumped today! Because the moon is in your sign, your emotions are running high, and so is your good fortune. Financial negotiations favor you along with socializing and enjoying the company of others. You rock!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Elisabeth Shue (1963) shares your birthday. You are a spontaneous adventurer who is alive and dynamic. You crave a strong spiritual connection with someone. Simplicity is the key to this year. It’s time to take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Get organized and work hard for your own benefit.

