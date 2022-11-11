At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the latest episode of At the Table on November 10: Lynn Sweet sat down with Democratic consultant Ron Holmes, Sun-Times chief political reporter Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos for a post-election wrap up.
Highlights of their discussion include: Rep. Garcia jumps in the mayor’s race - what does it mean? And analysis on how the Democrats pulled off a deep blue wave in Illinois.
Plus, author Maggie Haberman joined to talk about her bestselling book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”
Stream the conversation now and stay tuned for next month’s show!
