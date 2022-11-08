For a fulfilling fall feast, try autumn pot roast with root vegetables

Autumn pot roast with root vegetables

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 (3- to 3 1/2-pound) boneless beef roast

1 tablespoon canola oil

3/4 cup water

8 small red potatoes, halved

2 large carrots, cut into 2 1/2-by-1/2-inch pieces

2 large parsnips, cut into 2 1/2-by-1/2-inch pieces

1 small leek, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons water

Combine oregano, garlic, salt and pepper; press onto beef pot roast. Heat oil in stock pot on medium. Brown pot roast; pour off drippings. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Measure and return 2 cups cooking liquid to stock pot. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly. Carve pot roast; serve with vegetables and sauce.

Per serving: 286 calories, 33 grams protein, 10 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 98 milligrams cholesterol, 201 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Spaghetti with garlicky kale and tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes plus spaghetti

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces whole-grain spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 cups kale, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup chopped roasted almonds

1/4 cup grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving

Cook pasta according to directions; reserve 1/4 cup cooking water, drain pasta and return to pot. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until onions begin to brown. Add kale; cook 2 to 3 minutes, tossing frequently, until tender. Add tomatoes; cook 1 to 2 more minutes, tossing frequently. To pasta pot, add kale mixture, almonds, pecorino and reserved cooking water to taste; toss to combine. Serve with additional pecorino.

Per serving: 335 calories, 13 grams protein, 14 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 46 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 259 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Cheesy chili hash brown bake

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 to 1 1/4 pounds lean (93% to 95%) ground beef or ground turkey

1 cup shredded carrot

1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce

1 (15-ounce) can undrained chili beans

1 (20.4-ounce) package refrigerated hash browns

2 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high, cook beef and carrot 6 to 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and carrot is tender. Stir in sloppy Joe sauce and beans. Spoon mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top evenly with potatoes. Cover with foil; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; coat potatoes with cooking spray. Bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until browned and crisp. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Per serving: 324 calories, 25 grams protein, 11 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 52 milligrams cholesterol, 811 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pulled pork

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together 1/2 cup apricot preserves and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Stir in 1 thinly sliced red onion. Season a well-trimmed 2 1/2-pound boneless pork shoulder with 2 teaspoons cumin. Nestle pork among onions. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours, or high 5 to 6 hours. Remove pork; using two forks, shred meat and stir back into mixture in cooker. To serve, arrange pork on whole-grain hamburger buns. Top with sliced jalapenos if desired.

Shrimp puttanesca

Cook 12 ounces fettuccine according to directions; drain. Use a vegetable peeler and remove 4 strips of zest from a lemon; thinly slice the zest. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season 1 pound large shrimp (peeled and deveined) with 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup halved Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon capers and the zest; toss to combine. Add 2 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce and simmer 4 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque throughout. Toss with fettuccine.