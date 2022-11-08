The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
For a fulfilling fall feast, try autumn pot roast with root vegetables

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Autumn pot roast with root vegetables.

Courtesy of Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Autumn pot roast with root vegetables

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 (3- to 3 1/2-pound) boneless beef roast

1 tablespoon canola oil

3/4 cup water

8 small red potatoes, halved

2 large carrots, cut into 2 1/2-by-1/2-inch pieces

2 large parsnips, cut into 2 1/2-by-1/2-inch pieces

1 small leek, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 3 tablespoons water

Combine oregano, garlic, salt and pepper; press onto beef pot roast. Heat oil in stock pot on medium. Brown pot roast; pour off drippings. Add water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables; continue cooking, covered, 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Measure and return 2 cups cooking liquid to stock pot. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened and bubbly. Carve pot roast; serve with vegetables and sauce.

Per serving: 286 calories, 33 grams protein, 10 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 98 milligrams cholesterol, 201 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Spaghetti with garlicky kale and tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes plus spaghetti

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces whole-grain spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 cups kale, stems removed, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup chopped roasted almonds

1/4 cup grated pecorino cheese, plus more for serving

Cook pasta according to directions; reserve 1/4 cup cooking water, drain pasta and return to pot. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until onions begin to brown. Add kale; cook 2 to 3 minutes, tossing frequently, until tender. Add tomatoes; cook 1 to 2 more minutes, tossing frequently. To pasta pot, add kale mixture, almonds, pecorino and reserved cooking water to taste; toss to combine. Serve with additional pecorino.

Per serving: 335 calories, 13 grams protein, 14 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 2.7 grams saturated fat, 46 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 259 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Cheesy chili hash brown bake

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 to 1 1/4 pounds lean (93% to 95%) ground beef or ground turkey

1 cup shredded carrot

1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce

1 (15-ounce) can undrained chili beans

1 (20.4-ounce) package refrigerated hash browns

2 cups shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high, cook beef and carrot 6 to 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and carrot is tender. Stir in sloppy Joe sauce and beans. Spoon mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top evenly with potatoes. Cover with foil; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; coat potatoes with cooking spray. Bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until browned and crisp. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.

Per serving: 324 calories, 25 grams protein, 11 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 52 milligrams cholesterol, 811 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pulled pork

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together 1/2 cup apricot preserves and 1 tablespoon cider vinegar. Stir in 1 thinly sliced red onion. Season a well-trimmed 2 1/2-pound boneless pork shoulder with 2 teaspoons cumin. Nestle pork among onions. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours, or high 5 to 6 hours. Remove pork; using two forks, shred meat and stir back into mixture in cooker. To serve, arrange pork on whole-grain hamburger buns. Top with sliced jalapenos if desired.

Shrimp puttanesca

Cook 12 ounces fettuccine according to directions; drain. Use a vegetable peeler and remove 4 strips of zest from a lemon; thinly slice the zest. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season 1 pound large shrimp (peeled and deveined) with 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and cook, tossing occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup halved Kalamata olives, 1 tablespoon capers and the zest; toss to combine. Add 2 cups no-salt-added or regular marinara sauce and simmer 4 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque throughout. Toss with fettuccine.

