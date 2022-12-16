The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk

Immigration officials had asked that Saul Chavez be detained for possible deportation hearings, but he was released from jail after his family posted bond.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE 11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
merlin_24494879.jpg

William “Denny” McCann was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Logan Square in June 2011.

Brian Jackson, Sun-Times Media

Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.

Chavez ran off after hitting William “Denny” McCann, 66, in Logan Square in June 2011 but he was caught by an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said. Chavez was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI.

In the days after his arrest, immigration officials issued a so-called detainer for him, asking that the jail notify them when Chavez posted bond and then detain him up to 48 hours so federal agents could pick him up for possible deportation proceedings.

But county commissioners had recently passed an ordinance instructing the jail to ignore such detainers, describing them as requests and not arrest warrants, as a federal court had ruled earlier in the year.

In November, Chavez’s family posted the required 10% of his $250,000 bail and he was released. Chavez failed to show up for any of his subsequent hearings and an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 28.

Because he was born in Michoacán, Mexico, a federal warrant was also issued for his arrest and the FBI distributed wanted posters. On Dec. 9 of this year, Chavez was extradited from Mexico to the United States, according to court records.

He appeared in a Cook County courtroom earlier this week and is scheduled for another hearing Dec. 21.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle came under attack for the county’s policy after Chavez fled. But she insisted the issue was that Chavez’s bond had been set too low, especially since he had a felony drunken driving conviction on his record already.

Next Up In Crime
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
Murder charge filed in stabbing outside Humboldt Park liquor store
Man used two guns in fatal September shooting in Morgan Park, prosecutors say
Feds say they followed Ald. Carrie Austin, saw her walking ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims
Video shows mayor’s security detail shoot out robbers’ SUV window during exchange of gunfire in Logan Square
Staffing woes hamper CPD reform efforts, new report warns
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Four people wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
STORYTIME_121622_6.jpg
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 photos from this week’s local stories
A crowded mayor’s race sees candidates starting to field the public’s questions and a long-time Little Village mall’s fate remains unknown.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_110380924.jpg
Little Village mall vendors weigh uncertain future, FBI records detail dropped case against influential union and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Christopher Weber as he opened birthday presents. He was killed in 2016 on his morning commute to his new job when his pickup truck ws vaulted up and over a snow-packed barrier on the side of the towering Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.
The Watchdogs
Grieving parents warn: Packed snow at side of elevated roads can be deadly
The parents of Christopher Weber initially thought their son’s deadly plunge off a highway bridge was a freak accident. Now they believe more should be done to prevent “snow ramp” crashes.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Chicago Sun-Times Executive Editor Jennifer Kho
Year In Review 2022
The Sun-Times wants to reflect the voices of all Chicagoans. Here’s how you can help
My vision for the Sun-Times is all about connecting with and serving our community, especially among marginalized groups that have historically been left out or underserved by the news.
By Jennifer Kho
 