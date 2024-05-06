The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Big flathead catfish caught from the Kankakee River

Colin Lund earns Fish of the Week for a big flathead catfish (first one sent in this year), caught from the Kankakee River on Monday.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Colin Lund holds his big flathead catfish, caught today from the Kankakee River.

“Big Kankakee River flathead my brother Colin got today,” Kyle Lund messaged Monday afternoon.

Colin Lund used cut bait in a creek mouth to catch his 33-pound, 9-pound flathead catfish.

Flatheads have made an impressive resurgence in the Kankakee River, especially from the Kankakee dam on downstream in recent years.

I happen to love gaping-maw photos of flatheads and Lund had one of those.

Colin Lund shows his big flathead catfish from the Kankakee in a gaping-maw presentation.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

