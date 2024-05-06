Big flathead catfish caught from the Kankakee River

“Big Kankakee River flathead my brother Colin got today,” Kyle Lund messaged Monday afternoon.

Colin Lund used cut bait in a creek mouth to catch his 33-pound, 9-pound flathead catfish.

Flatheads have made an impressive resurgence in the Kankakee River, especially from the Kankakee dam on downstream in recent years.

I happen to love gaping-maw photos of flatheads and Lund had one of those.

Colin Lund shows his big flathead catfish from the Kankakee in a gaping-maw presentation. Provided by Kyle Lund

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

