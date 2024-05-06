Big flathead catfish caught from the Kankakee River

“Big Kankakee River flathead my brother Colin got today,” Kyle Lund messaged Monday afternoon.
Colin Lund used cut bait in a creek mouth to catch his 33-pound, 9-pound flathead catfish.
Flatheads have made an impressive resurgence in the Kankakee River, especially from the Kankakee dam on downstream in recent years.
I happen to love gaping-maw photos of flatheads and Lund had one of those.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.
To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).
Según la policía de Chicago, alguien habría disparado a través del parabrisas delantero de su vehículo mientras conducía por Gage Park.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago dijo que no transportó a ningún herido. Los asistentes al desfile disfrutaron de la oportunidad de celebrar y honrar la cultura, la historia y la comunidad mexicanas bajo un cielo soleado.
Según los informes, en el campus de Lincoln Park de DePaul los contra manifestantes intentaron enfrentarse a los manifestantes, pero los pro palestinos utilizaron tácticas de desescalada para mantener la paz. En todo el país se ha detenido a más de 2,500 manifestantes desde el 18 de abril.
“Things people don’t have to prep for and don’t think are a big deal are real-life issues for us,” said Laura Florek, a Northbrook mom of two young adults with autism.
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) said he was briefed by police on the Cinco de Mayo shooting on 59th Street and Western Avenue, a wide street that he said has now seen at least two takeovers this year.