 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: What can I say at my friend’s wedding to an unworthy guy?

If asked to be maid of honor, woman will struggle to write a speech celebrating the relationship.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: My best friend, “Sophie,” just became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, “Brian.” I want to be happy for her, but he doesn’t deserve her. She knows it, but she won’t leave.

My problem is, I may very well be asked to be maid of honor at her wedding, and I dread the idea of having to write a speech about their relationship. How do I write a speech when I have nothing good to say about it?

I know Sophie will expect something heartfelt since she’s my close friend. I get anxious just thinking about it. Please give me some advice. — RELUCTANT FRIEND IN INDIANA

DEAR RELUCTANT FRIEND: When you write your speech, start by saying how long you and Sophie have been friends and how close the two of you are. Share a couple of anecdotes about what a caring, loyal, fun friend Sophie is, and state how lucky “Brian” is to be marrying her. Then toast the happy couple, wish them a lifetime of happiness together (even if you feel it won’t turn out that way) and “drop the mic.” You do not have to sing Brian’s praises if you feel he doesn’t deserve it. That privilege should belong to the best man.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have friends — a married couple — we socialize with every few weeks. “Charles” is kindhearted, pleasant and enjoyable, always with a good balance between speaking and listening during conversations. His wife, “Claire,” on the other hand, isn’t interested in hearing about our lives.

When we try to initiate a conversation, Claire cuts us off and switches the subject to a nonrelated, self-centered topic. She also interrupts Charles while he’s talking. She goes on and on describing at length the minutiae of her activities and, worse, the lives of her friends (who we don’t know or have any interest in). We no longer enjoy her company, but we hate to lose the connection with Charles. Any suggestions? — BORED IN MISSOURI

DEAR BORED: It may be time for you and Charles to see each other without wives in tow — for lunch or a sporting event. That way you will be off the hook having to tolerate Claire, and your wife won’t have to put up with her because she can socialize with friends whose company she enjoys. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I have a strong hunch you and your wife won’t be the first to do this.

DEAR ABBY: I met a very nice guy while I was at a bar. Because I was slightly drunk, he drove me home. We exchanged numbers and, since then, we have been out once. I’m pretty sure we will be going out again. The problem is I have no idea what his name is! We didn’t exchange social media contacts. I feel awkward asking his name now. Any suggestions? — UNKNOWN IN THE WEST

DEAR UNKNOWN: Yes. The next time he gets in touch, ask him for the correct SPELLING of his first and last names “to enter into your contact list.” It may manage to get you off the hook without embarrassing yourself, unless his name is John Smith.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby

The Latest

Menu planner: Mexican pasta so good you can’t believe it’s so easy to make

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

7 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

An eighteen-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park.

By Sun-Times Wire

You can keep your cold medals

I’m done with the Winter Olympics, a charade of nations that is corrupt and hypocritical to its core.

By Rick Telander

Focus turns once again on landlord with troubled history after Albany Park fire guts apartment building, popular brewery, gym

"It’s all about a landlord being guilty until they prove themselves innocent, right?" said Gary Carlson.

By Emmanuel Camarillo

Man found dead on roof of Columbia College Chicago building

The man, between 20 and 30, was found unresponsive on the roof, at 618 S. Michigan Avenue about 1:35 p.m.

By Sun-Times Wire

All in the family: Pols keep working to get relatives elected to office

If this sounds like an echo of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who used his influence in 2002 to help elect his daughter Lisa Madigan attorney general, that’s because it is.

By CST Editorial Board