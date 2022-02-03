Lake effect snow could add up to 4 inches of snow in Chicago area, day after winter storm buried some places with more than a foot

The Chicago area could see 4 more inches of snow Thursday, a day after a winter storm buried some places with more than a foot.

Cook County was under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said accumulations of 1 to 4 inches was possible, especially in the northwestern part of the county. DuPage and Lake counties could also see more snow, the weather service said.

The official snowfall for Chicago from Wednesday’s storm was 5.6 inches at O’Hare International Airport, the most this winter. Areas around Midway Airport got 11 inches.

Lansing recorded 12.5 inches, Pontiac 10 to 12 and, in Indiana, 10 to 13 inches in Lake and Porter counties. They were the highest snowfall totals in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana since the middle of February last year.

The high Thursday will be 25 with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 20s.