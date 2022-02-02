 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5 inches of snow and climbing in parts of Chicago area as winter storm warning remains in effect until evening

Some areas downstate were reporting more than 7 inches and could get more than a foot from the first wave of the storm. The National Weather Service said a second wave on Thursday may not be as severe as first forecast, with snowfall the heaviest south of Interstate 55.

A person walks on North Greenview Avenue near West Howard Street in Rogers Park on the North Side as several inches of snow fall across Chicago, Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A winter storm warning remained in effect Wednesday, with anywhere from an inch to nearly 5 inches reported in the Chicago area at daybreak and more snow expected to fall through the day.

With snow falling its quickest Wednesday morning, at around an inch an hour, Chicago can expect to get another 2 to 5 inches of snow by the afternoon. “This is the worst part of this storm,” the National Weather Service warned.

At 8 a.m., the Loop was reporting nearly 5 inches of snow, according to meteorologist Casey Sullivan. Snow was piling up so fast that estimates of how much more could fall would quickly become inaccurate, Sullivan said.

As of 6 a.m., 4.8 inches were reported in Kankakee, 4.5 in Braidwood and Romeoville, 4.2 at Midway Airport, 3.3 in Homer Glen, 2 in Naperville and 1.4 at O’Hare International Airport.

The rate of snowfall will taper off at noon to around one-tenth of an inch per hour, Sullivan said.

A student and her guardian walk to William C. Goudy Public School in the Uptown neighborhood, Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, as winter storm Landon enveloped the city in snow. A disaster declaration by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in effect for Illinois in anticipation of more than a foot of snow.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Some areas downstate were reporting more than 7 inches of snow and could get more than a foot from the first wave of the storm. The National Weather Service said a second wave on Thursday may not be as severe as first forecast, with snowfall the heaviest south of Interstate 55. There’s a possibility of lake-effect snow dumping another 2 to 4 inches in Chicago.

The morning rush was down to a crawl in many areas. Metra was reporting few delays, but CTA Green Line trains were not running between Garfield and Cottage Grove because of signal problems.

More than 370 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and around 80 at Midway Airport.

Dozens of schools in the Chicago area were either closed Wednesday or offering remote lessons. You can check the list here. Chicago Public Schools tweeted at 5 a.m. that schools will be open for all students on Wednesday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for the entire state ahead of the storm on Tuesday, and a winter storm warning remains in effect for much of the state until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Chicago area, the warning covers southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties. Around 6 inches is expected for areas north of Interstate 80 and up to 11 inches for areas south of I-80.

Some parts of central Illinois could get as much as 15 inches as the storm moves across Peoria, Bloomington and Kankakee and into Indiana, the weather service said.

In declaring a disaster, Pritzker deployed 1,800 trucks to plow and treat roads throughout the state, and activated 130 Illinois National Guard members to help any motorists who might end up stranded in the whiteout conditions.

The massive snow system, dubbed “Winter Storm Landon” by forecasters, also prompted state legislators to cancel much of the legislative session this week. Pritzker had to change plans for his “State of the State” budget address, which will be held at the Old State Capitol building in Springfield and livestreamed online.

The snow is expected to be followed by frigid conditions, with temperatures predicted to drop into single digits.

About two dozen warming centers across Cook County will be open for people who lack adequate heating. A full list of opened warming centers can be found at CookCountyEmergencyManagement.org or Chicago.gov.

Parents walk students to William C. Goudy Public School in the Uptown neighborhood, Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, as winter storm Landon enveloped the city in snow.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
A person carrying a bag walks around the Uptown neighborhood, Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, as winter storm Landon enveloped the city in snow.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

