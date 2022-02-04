Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might talk to someone older or more established; and possibly, their advice will be helpful to you. They might also give you guidance that helps you better shape your goals. (This discussion could throw a dash of reality into your plans, but reality is hard to ignore.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This can be a time of accomplishment for you because now you see very clearly what is working in your life and what is not. This is definitely your time of harvest where you are reaping the benefits of the seeds and you have planted since 1999. Focus on the wins, not the losses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re aware of how important it is to learn something. Perhaps it is getting the right accreditation, the right training, the right information or the right apprenticeship? In either case, you know that you are now in a time of preparation for your career peak, which begins next year.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take a reality check about the responsibilities that you have to others. This also includes your financial responsibilities, your debt, your unpaid bills, and anything that you own jointly with others, including shared property and inheritances. What’s the score?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the sun is lined up with Saturn opposite your sign, which is a sobering influence. It challenges your closest partnerships and friendships. However, it also indicates that from here on, you will focus on your goals with focus and purpose.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a time of hard work, but it is also a time of accomplishment. What you achieve now will have lasting significance in your life. It will give rise to new responsibilities, and, for some, this means professional advancement. You might face issues with bones and teeth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children have been an increased responsibility recently. Now is the time when you can give form to something through your own efforts. You are learning more about yourself and how to express yourself in the best possible way. Practice makes perfect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you realize it’s important to solidify your home base to have a safe refuge for yourself and your family. This might mean home repairs or modifications to where you live. For some, it will be a change of residence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re right in the middle of a two-year window of flux and change, especially with jobs and residential moves. Today this realization is crystal clear. Ironically, in the year ahead, you have the best opportunity in over a decade to improve where you live. Not too shabby!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have serious thoughts about money, earnings and your possessions today. You’re never casual about money because it represents a secure future. Give yourself a financial report card. How does it look? When it comes to money, information is power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Saturn is lined up in your sign, which happens every 30 years. About 14 years ago you experienced adversity, but you made new beginnings. Where you acted wisely, you enjoy the results of your efforts. This is a time of perseverance, hard work with a great potential for reward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s time to give up what is no longer relevant in your world. Do not despair about failures. It’s appropriate to withdraw from the busyness of your world to finish what’s on your plate. It’s a time of endings. Next year is a time to begin something new.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lauren Ash (1983) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and practical. You like to be organized. You’re also a creative, problem solver. This year will be more social. You will enjoy life and at the same time, be grateful for what you have. You will be more popular and many will be in the public eye.