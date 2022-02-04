 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might talk to someone older or more established; and possibly, their advice will be helpful to you. They might also give you guidance that helps you better shape your goals. (This discussion could throw a dash of reality into your plans, but reality is hard to ignore.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This can be a time of accomplishment for you because now you see very clearly what is working in your life and what is not. This is definitely your time of harvest where you are reaping the benefits of the seeds and you have planted since 1999. Focus on the wins, not the losses.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you’re aware of how important it is to learn something. Perhaps it is getting the right accreditation, the right training, the right information or the right apprenticeship? In either case, you know that you are now in a time of preparation for your career peak, which begins next year.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take a reality check about the responsibilities that you have to others. This also includes your financial responsibilities, your debt, your unpaid bills, and anything that you own jointly with others, including shared property and inheritances. What’s the score?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the sun is lined up with Saturn opposite your sign, which is a sobering influence. It challenges your closest partnerships and friendships. However, it also indicates that from here on, you will focus on your goals with focus and purpose.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a time of hard work, but it is also a time of accomplishment. What you achieve now will have lasting significance in your life. It will give rise to new responsibilities, and, for some, this means professional advancement. You might face issues with bones and teeth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children have been an increased responsibility recently. Now is the time when you can give form to something through your own efforts. You are learning more about yourself and how to express yourself in the best possible way. Practice makes perfect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you realize it’s important to solidify your home base to have a safe refuge for yourself and your family. This might mean home repairs or modifications to where you live. For some, it will be a change of residence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re right in the middle of a two-year window of flux and change, especially with jobs and residential moves. Today this realization is crystal clear. Ironically, in the year ahead, you have the best opportunity in over a decade to improve where you live. Not too shabby!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have serious thoughts about money, earnings and your possessions today. You’re never casual about money because it represents a secure future. Give yourself a financial report card. How does it look? When it comes to money, information is power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today Saturn is lined up in your sign, which happens every 30 years. About 14 years ago you experienced adversity, but you made new beginnings. Where you acted wisely, you enjoy the results of your efforts. This is a time of perseverance, hard work with a great potential for reward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s time to give up what is no longer relevant in your world. Do not despair about failures. It’s appropriate to withdraw from the busyness of your world to finish what’s on your plate. It’s a time of endings. Next year is a time to begin something new.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lauren Ash (1983) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and practical. You like to be organized. You’re also a creative, problem solver. This year will be more social. You will enjoy life and at the same time, be grateful for what you have. You will be more popular and many will be in the public eye.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Protesters arrested calling for federal charges against Van Dyke: ‘We’re gonna shut down the entire city of Chicago’

The protesters who were detained were among a larger group who delivered a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding federal civil rights charges against the former officer, who was released from state custody hours earlier.

By Madeline Kenney and Tom Schuba

Bulls still have an A in chemistry, but it doesn’t help in Toronto

A 127-120 overtime loss to the Raptors on Thursday was a reminder that the Bulls still lack size and physicality at power forward with the trade deadline less than a week away.

By Joe Cowley

“Chicago Not in Chicago,” the city’s latest tourism campaign, is a dud

The campaign advertises our city by showing others. It’s a wrongheaded approach will accomplish very little, if anything at all.

By CST Editorial Board

Longwood and smooth scorer Terrance Jones knock off Perspectives-MSA

It’s difficult to imagine what a challenging season it has been for Longwood coach Keyon Smothers and his team.

By Michael O'Brien

Iman Shumpert comes home with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tour, fond high school memories

The current ‘DWTS’ champ and his pro partner Daniella Karagach perform Sunday night in Rosemont as part of the show’s live tour.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times

Back from the depths: Bears’ Robert Quinn having fun again after burying 2020 misery

Quinn said there were days in his first season with the Bears when he didn’t want to go to work. His outlook is remarkably brighter after his bounce-back season.

By Jason Lieser