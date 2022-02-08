Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Surprising events might occur, especially related to parents and authority figures. Someone in power might suggest something unusual? This could be good news. You might suddenly have a chance to show off your talents? Perhaps someone or something will give you greater freedom.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is still in your sign, which gives you an edge over all the other signs. (Try your luck.) Sudden travel plans might arise. Or travel plans might change? Likewise, something unexpected could affect publishing, the media or higher education and school.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might encounter unexpected news that affects inheritances, banking arrangements, something to do with insurance or shared property. You want to explore extraordinary things today and do something different. You might suddenly free yourself from a debt.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone close to you might surprise you by doing something unusual or throwing you a curveball. They might introduce you to someone new and different? One thing is certain, your relations with others, especially those who are close to you, as well as members of the general public, will be high energy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unusual will affect your work and possibly your health. Your routine will change because of unexpected events, new activities and new encounters. Note: These could be about your pet. For some, it could be surprising news about your health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel invigorated and excited about something. If you work in the arts, or sports, or with children, you might have a chance to display new skills or show off new talents. Parents might be surprised by something unexpected with their kids today. People want freedom!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Bright, clever, innovative ideas will introduce changes at home today. You might introduce a new system or a new way of doing things. Something will create change to where you live; and hopefully, it will allow you more freedom to do what you want to do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a high energy day for you! You’re up for anything! You’re eager for change, and you will welcome new activities, new encounters and anything that offers excitement and stimulation. Please note: Do not let these distractions create an accident-prone situation for you. Be alert!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on your finances and your possessions today because lots of energy might bring a change to your wealth. Sudden opportunities to boost your income exist. A chance to display how to use something that you own could be exciting. Could be anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an exciting day for you! Something unexpected will likely occur that generates excitement and enthusiasm. One thing is certain: Today you have the courage to break free from inhibitions, which is why you will feel more liberated for some reason. You might show off new talents?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day for you. Certain situations are building up behind the scenes that make you feel something might explode. Change has to happen. You won’t let others discourage you from what you want to do because you’re willing to take a risk — whatever it takes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might meet unusual people today. Certainly, unexpected encounters will take place. You might set the pace for others and they’re surprised at what you suggest. You might also endorse ambitious new goals, which surprises even you? You feel excited about your new freedom for some reason.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actress Cecily Strong (1984) shares your birthday. You are fair-minded, conscientious and respectable. Personally, you have a strong drive for success. Others respect and rely on your work ethic. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. Grab every opportunity to take courses, read and learn from every situation. You want to learn more so that you can discover the meaning of life.