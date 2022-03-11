The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Unvaccinated MLB players won’t be allowed into Canada to play Blue Jays

Players who are denied entry into Canada won’t be paid for any games they miss.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 March 11, 2022 01:28 PM
“I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health,” Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said.

Richard Drew/AP

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Canada and won’t be paid for those games.

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won’t be paid is contained in a side letter between MLB and the players’ association, and was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

merlin_65001937.jpg
Cubs
Ban this shift, please: Cubs owners go from crying poor to trying to buy Chelsea FC
Ricketts family reportedly interested in bidding for the English Premier League club.
By Rick Morrissey
March 11, 2022 01:42 PM
State Rep. Kam Buckner speaks at the Chicago Live Again press conference at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021.
Fran Spielman Show
Buckner says Lightfoot’s personality gets in the way of solving problems
State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will decide after the spring legislative session whether to challenge Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor.
By Fran Spielman
March 11, 2022 12:55 PM
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees
Smollett underwent the standard intake process at Cook County Jail Thursday night. He was given a medical and mental health evaluation, tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 11, 2022 12:54 PM
Illinois’ Andre Curbelo defends against Indiana’s Rob Phinisee in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
College Sports
Illinois’ horrendous shooting tells tale in Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Indiana
The Illini shot an abysmal 35.2% from two-point range. Take out Kofi Cockburn’s 8-for-13 and it was an astonishing 19% from inside the three-point line.
By Steve Greenberg
March 11, 2022 12:53 PM
The Cubs and manager David Ross agreed to a three-year contract extension.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross gets contract extension
Ross and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a three-year extension.
By Maddie Lee
March 11, 2022 12:31 PM