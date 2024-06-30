The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Bulls Sports

'Ambitious' free-agent period begins for the Bulls and the NBA Sunday

Free agent Andre Drummond was never in the plans this offseason, and was the first piece to go on Sunday, agreeing to sign with the 76ers. That doesn’t mean executive Arturas Karnisovas was close to done with an “ambitious” plan to flip the roster.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE 'Ambitious' free-agent period begins for the Bulls and the NBA Sunday
Jaren Jackson Jr. Andre Drummond DeMar DeRozan

Andre Drummond was off to Philadelphia with the start of free agency on Sunday, but could the Bulls also be saying goodbye to veteran DeMar DeRozan?

Brandon Dill/AP Photos

There’s a fine line between ambitious and crazy.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is about to toe it.

According to one NBA insider, with the start of free agency on Sunday, Karnisovas’ attempt to flip the roster into a competitive youth movement is “ambitious, but an uphill battle.”

That doesn’t mean he’s not going to try and pull it off.

The issue is the dominos that have to fall before the Bulls can become serious players at the table. That means free agents Paul George and Klay Thompson finding homes first, and the teams left out in the cold then having to come a-calling.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls saw no action with the roster.

As expected, back-up big man Andre Drummond announced on social media that he planned to return to the Philadelphia 76ers and will do so on a reported two-year, $10-plus million deal.

If Karnisovas can accomplish what he would like to, however, that means Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are elsewhere next season. Nikola Vucevic will be shopped but that is a very difficult sell.

The sting in all of it would be losing DeRozan.

There’s no undervaluing what DeRozan has meant for the Bulls, especially in the leadership department.

As clutch a player as he’s been, he’s also done his best to spread the wealth late in games and help the likes of LaVine and Coby White learn to excel in closing time.

That didn’t go unnoticed by anyone, including coach Billy Donovan.

“When you have a guy like DeMar, who has been an incredible closer his entire career, he’s a unique and special guy,” Donovan said during the second half of the season. “DeMar is all about winning. It’s not like, ‘Hey, this is my time, just stand over there.’ He’s really, really good about encouraging (other) guys to make plays. ‘Hey, when I’m trapped, it’s coming to you. Be ready. Shoot it. Drive it.’ Having a veteran guy (who has) closed as many games as DeMar has, he’s been a great example.”

But there was also a realization with that ability.

Because DeRozan is “all about winning,” the Bulls were stuck in mediocrity with an incomplete, and often injured, roster around him. The six-time All-Star was just too talented to bring back for an organization that is pushing a youth movement.

Part of that push is making sure to finish in the bottom 10 and keep the Spurs from taking the protected first-round pick from the 2025 draft. A ’25 draft class that the entire league feels can be special, and not just expected top pick Cooper Flagg.

That’s why this offseason has been so deliberate.

Drummond was never in the plans, Karnisovas had been eyeing Josh Giddey since last season, making Alex Caruso expendable, and having local product Matas Buzelis fall to them in the first round of Wednesday’s draft was Christmas in June in their opinion.

The fact that the Bulls and Patrick Williams agreed on a five-year extension late Saturday night was always in the plans. It just came down to at what cost? That was revealed to be $90 million.

On the surface a bit of a head-scratcher considering Williams’ lack of availability through the first four years of his career, but when there’s a quick glance around the league at what “3-and-D” players are making, let alone 22-year-old “3-and-D” players, well, it’s not a stretch. In fact, in two seasons if the Bulls want to move off Williams it could actually be a very easy contract to move.

The immediate concern is will Williams even be available when the 2024-25 season starts after undergoing foot surgery?

“I think so,” Karnisovas responded when asked if Williams was expected to be ready by training camp. “We have to look at his schedule, but he was planning to be ready for training camp.”

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls keeping Patrick Williams with five-year, $90 million deal
Bulls on list of NBA Draft winners with free agency about to tip off
Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024
Bulls may have to play waiting game, but changes seemingly are here
Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas 'hopeful' Lonzo Ball will be ready for training camp
2024 NBA Draft first-round results: Full list of top 30 selections
The Latest
Isaak Phillips
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stingy with qualifying offers as NHL free agency approaches
The Hawks gave qualifying offers only to two young defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier. A long list of other pending restricted free agents, including Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, were not qualified and will become unrestricted free agents Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Joseph Anthony Byrd (from left), Jabari Khaliq, Breon Arzell, Thee Ricky Harris and Jos N. Banks star in "The Hot Wing King" at Writers Theatre.
Theater
'The Hot Wing King' satisfies without scorching, like theatrical comfort food
Exuberant Writers Theatre play sticks to the familiar and the feel-good in its thoughtful consideration of Black male masculinity.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Kyle Busch’s car is repaired with duct tape following a crash in to a tire wall at the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Last year's rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
Civic boosterism can’t be the fuel for a successful event.
By Rick Morrissey
 
IMG_1922.jpeg
Columnists
Biden is faltering, but what he represents remains strong
No matter how my father fades, he’s still my dad. And Joe Biden is not just a man, but an idea.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
3 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
A group of people were arguing in the 500 block of East 76th Street about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when two people fired shots and fled in an SUV, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 