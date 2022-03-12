Horoscope for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely, upbeat day! Although you might prefer to stay in the background or be low key, you will have a pleasant day. Some of you will cocoon at home or have an important conversation with a female family member.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you feel optimistic, and it shows. You will enjoy errands, short trips and busy chores. You will also enjoy touching base with friends, especially younger people, as well as members of clubs and organizations. Everyone is in a positive mood today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Explore financial negotiations as well as ways for you to perhaps boost your income. If shopping, you might shell out for big-ticket items. Be smart and save your receipts so that there’s no regrets.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a feel-good day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This means you will enjoy interactions with family, as well as tidying your home so that you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Explore travel plans and exchanges with people from other cultures. Learn something new!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are happy to keep a low profile because it feels better. You want to step outside of the busyness of your surroundings so that you can catch your breath. This is the ideal day to make time for yourself because it will make you feel pampered and relaxed. Including good food and drink, naturally.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to socialize with others because everyone is more easy-going than usual. People have a friendly disposition and are willing to converse. In particular, you will enjoy interacting with organizations, conferences, conventions or clubs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a wonderful impression on others today, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. This includes the police. Because you look so good in their eyes, this is obviously the right time to make your pitch or ask for permission or approval for what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans or chances to explore further education and training appeal to you today. This is also a good day to check out opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law because all these areas hold opportunities for you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to money and assets, information is power. This is an excellent day to figure out what you owe and what you own. Conversations about shared property, estates, wills and insurance matters will be supportive and beneficial to you. Dig in!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

With tact and tolerance, this can be a positive day for you. Someone close to you might introduce you to a new friend. Basically, people are warm and friendly today; however, because the moon is opposite your sign, you have to go along to get along.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an ideal day to deal with pets. It’s also a great day to work. In fact, many of you are involved in work-related travel. Because people will be supportive to you, this is a good day to form working units to get any task done. Domestic peace and happiness are important to you today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Enjoy social outings, sports events, vacations, short trips and fun activities with children. This is also an upbeat, romantic day. You’re willing to reach out and connect with others today because you feel enthused about life. (Call someone special.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Aaron Eckhart (1968) shares your birthday. Basically, you are a gentle and easy-going person who gets along with others. You are skilled with words and know how to make others feel comfortable. This year you have a strong zest for life, which is why you will enjoy socializing and interacting with others. It’s to let your hair down and listen up a bit. Enjoy!

