Missing boy, 13, last seen at Avondale elementary school

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing from his Avondale elementary school on the Northwest Side.

Dradyn Taulbee was last seen the morning of March 4 at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School, 3650 W. School St., according to Chicago police.

Taulbee is known to frequent the CTA Blue line trains, police said.

He is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU 312 746-6554.

