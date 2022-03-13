Missing boy, 13, last seen at Avondale elementary school

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing from his Avondale elementary school on the Northwest Side.
Dradyn Taulbee was last seen the morning of March 4 at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School, 3650 W. School St., according to Chicago police.
Taulbee is known to frequent the CTA Blue line trains, police said.
He is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU 312 746-6554.
