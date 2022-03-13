The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Missing boy, 13, last seen at Avondale elementary school

Dradyn Taulbee was last seen the morning of March 4 at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School, 3650 W. School St.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 12:39 PM
Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy reported missing from his Avondale elementary school on the Northwest Side.

Dradyn Taulbee was last seen the morning of March 4 at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School, 3650 W. School St., according to Chicago police.

Taulbee is known to frequent the CTA Blue line trains, police said.

He is 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU 312 746-6554.

Kane__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Will Patrick Kane still be good when the Blackhawks’ rebuild is complete?
Analyzing the careers of historical NHL stars with similar trajectories to Kane indicates there’s a decent chance he will be.
By Ben Pope
March 13, 2022 01:00 PM
Caruso6.jpg
Bulls
Bulls rally around Alex Caruso’s return ... with more help on the way
Caruso showed his impact in the Saturday win over Cleveland, and with the team now heading west there was hope for a Patrick Williams return, as well as Lonzo Ball clarity on his timetable.
By Joe Cowley
March 13, 2022 12:59 PM
A 19-year-old man was charged with killing another 19-year-old man Jan. 21, 2022, in Gresham.
Indiana teen charged with murder of 19-year-old in Gresham
Deon Evans, 19, of Indianapolis, Indiana, allegedly shot Ohleyer Jones, 19, multiple times during an attempted robbery Jan. 21.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 11:51 AM
Ukrainian military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol.
Nation/World
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
The facility has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defense against Moscow’s grinding assault.
By Associated Press
March 13, 2022 11:46 AM
IMG_1823.JPG
Columnists
Doing time’s dirty work
My mother was surprisingly strong about throwing things out, the way she had decided that she could no longer care for my dad, and it was time for their tactical retreat from Colorado.
By Neil Steinberg
March 13, 2022 11:11 AM