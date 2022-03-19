Horoscope for Saturday, March 19, 2022

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, the sun will be in your sign pumping your energy and giving you increased drive and confidence! (This happens only once a year.) People and favorable situations will be attracted to you. Make the most of this!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ambition is strong, and relations with bosses and parents are excellent. You might be enjoying the company of younger people, groups and organizations. Nevertheless, take some time to contemplate your navel in the next few weeks. Get in touch with your inner thoughts and ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Friendships will assume a greater importance to you in the next four weeks. Use this window of time to work and cooperate with others. Socialize extensively and study the people you hang out with, for they are a reflection of yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Once a year, the sun travels across the top of your chart. That time has arrived. In the next four weeks, examine your life as a whole to see if it’s going in the direction you want. What are your long-term goals? What is your life direction?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re entering the perfect four-week window to facilitate study and intellectual exploration. Grab every chance to explore new and unfamiliar experiences — anything that will broaden your world. Travel, if you can, so that you can spread your wings!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For various reasons, you have a growing desire to experience life on a feeling level, not just an intellectual abstraction. As such, in the next few weeks, you might meet someone who makes you do some soul-searching. You will also be more interested in shared property and the wealth of your partner or someone else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your focus on close friends and partners will grow in the next four weeks because the sun will be opposite your sign. (This happens once a year.) Examine your closest relationships to see how to meet the needs of both parties. Enjoy your similarities; respect your differences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s fortunate for you that the next four weeks will bring you a chance to get better organized. You’re back in the saddle again! It’s time to reclaim control of your life. Do what you can to boost your health. Be ready to work according to someone else’s needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Lucky you! The next four weeks will bring you more freedom to express yourself and be who you really are. Yay me! Amusing diversions, recreations, sports activities, pleasurable times, social outings, vacations and playful times with kids will be on the menu. Romance will sizzle!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In the next four weeks, welcome any opportunity for solitude so that you can think and contemplate. Spend time at home and with family to solidify your safe refuge in the world. Long-term security is important to you. Think how to secure this for yourself and others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you’re busy! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying will combine to give you a demanding schedule. Speak up about issues that matter. Tell others how you feel about things.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will reflect upon your values more than usual in the next four weeks. This includes thinking about your possessions. For example, do the things that you own help you or are they a burden? Are you hooked about the process of accumulation where more is never enough? Think about it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rachel Blanchard (1976) shares your birthday. You are a warm, friendly, caring, compassionate person. Nevertheless, it’s not easy for others to understand who you are. You can be mysterious. This year is the first year of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you. This means you need to be courageous and enthusiastic so that you are ready to explore new pathways and open any door.

