Afternoon Edition: March 23, 2022

Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a high near 57 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with showers likely, possible thunderstorms and a low around 39. Tomorrow will likely showers, mainly in the early morning, and a high near 43.

Nearly 19,000 more deaths in Cook County: The pandemic’s toll, two years in

Over the past two years, nearly 19,000 more people have died in Cook County than what would have been expected — a figure that demonstrates the enormous toll of the pandemic since the virus claimed its first life here in March 2020.

While COVID-19 has killed nearly 1 million people across the U.S., the data also shows the pandemic corresponded with a spike in local deaths from other causes, including heart disease, drug overdoses and shootings, according to an analysis of county, state and federal statistics as part of an ongoing collaboration between the Sun-Times and the Documenting COVID-19 project at Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock.

In a normal, pre-pandemic year in Cook County, between 40,000 and 42,000 people die, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. But in 2020, that figure topped 52,000. In 2021, it remained high, at more than 47,000.

The additional deaths over the last two years, an estimated 18,849, amount to a city the size of west suburban Bellwood.

And the death count will likely stay at an unusually high level in 2022, with the first two months’ worth of data showing similar trends.

The Cook County numbers mirror what national studies have found but are still stunning nevertheless, experts say.

Kyra Senese and Smarth Gupta have more on these tragic losses here.

Lesley Nicol journeys from childhood to ‘Downton Abbey’ in engaging one-woman show

Lesley Nicol — aka Mrs. Patmore from the blockbuster TV series “Downton Abbey”— was the sort of solemn, shy, bespectacled child who looked like she was 50 in her first-grade picture.

So Nicol recalls, pointing to a grade-school photo that proves it, in her one-woman-plus-a-pianist show “How the Hell Did I Get Here?,” now making its North American tour kickoff at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

For the non-Downtonites, Mrs. Patmore is the chief cook in the “Upstairs/Downstairs”-style series and subsequent movie about life on a post-Edwardian-era English estate. Mrs. Patmore serves as something of a moral, working-class conscience for the lavish drama — a salt-of-the-earth, maternal presence beloved by almost everyone on the show.

Through the use of stories, songs and projections, actress Lesley Nicol takes the audience on her life’s journey in “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” Michael Brosilow

With a roster of upbeat original songs composed by Mark Mueller (who also accompanies Nicol on the piano) and a script penned by both, the 80-minute “musical autobiography” takes audiences from the actor’s childhood through her years in the “Downton” ensemble.

Nicol has enough belt to get the job done and an ear that keeps things melodic as she weaves humorous tunes about self-doubt, success and celebrity between monologues that are part stand-up comedy, part poignant storytelling, writes our Catey Sullivan in her review of the production.

For “Downton Abbey” fans, the show is a must-see. But even for those who don’t know Lady Mary from Lady Godiva, “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” is an engaging look at the life of an artist.

Sullivan has more in her ‘How the Hell Did I Get Here’ review here.

Your daily question ☕

Who are three Chicago artists you’d like to see headline a music festival here this summer?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live)

Yesterday, we asked you: What do you think of this year’s Lollapalooza lineup? Explain.

Here’s what some of you said…

“Actually a pretty good lineup! Glass Animals, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Kygo, Tove Lo, Kaskade. I wasn’t planning on going but I might now that I know who will be there.” — Kellie Gaustad

“Not my favorite. Oh well, maybe next year.” — Kathryn Eret Kinder

“It’s mediocre. The act to see is Billy Strings he is great.” — Erin Eileen

“I was floored to see ticket prices topping out at $4,200!?! Wow.” — Christine Bock

“I would go just to see Wet Leg!” — Bob Back

“Meh. I would only want to see Metallica and Green Day.” — Jackie Waldhier

“A lot of hype artists or artists I’ve never heard of. I’d only go for J. Cole, Cordae and Joyner Lucas.” — Richard Colón Jr.

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition.

