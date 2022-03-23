The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Chicago-based Cresco Labs to acquire New York’s Columbia Care for $2B

The deal is expected to create one of the nation’s largest cannabis production and retail companies.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
 March 23, 2022 08:58 AM
Cresco cannabis products Floramedex medical marijuana dispensary in Elmwood Park, Thursday, June 20th, 2019.

Cresco Labs’ acquisition of Columbia Care Inc. would create one of the nation’s largest cannabis production and retail companies.

Sun-Times file

Chicago-based Cresco Labs is set to acquire Columbia Care Inc., a $2 billion deal that is expected to create one of the nation’s largest cannabis production and retail companies.

“This acquisition brings together two of the leading operators in the industry, pairing a leading footprint with proven operational, brand and competitive excellence. The combination is highly complementary and provides unmatched scale, depth, diversification and long-term growth,” Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs, said in a statement.

Cresco said the combined operations will be the largest cannabis company by revenue and the number one wholesaler of branded cannabis products.

Cresco has retail outlets in seven states; Columbia operates in 16 states and Washington, D.C.

“Since our founding, our mission has been to deliver the best outcome for our stakeholders,” Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, said in a statement. “In an evolving industry, the opportunities to better achieve our mission through consolidation led us to this historic moment.”

“With Columbia Care’s strategic national footprint in the most attractive markets and Cresco Labs’ success in execution and incredibly popular brands, we will together create the most important — and the most investable — company in cannabis.”

The deal is expected to be finalized by December.

