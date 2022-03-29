The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Crime

Aggravated assault charges filed against minor accused of pointing replica gun at Round Lake Beach police officer

The officer fired at the juvenile but did not hit him.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 29, 2022 12:11 PM
Police photo of replica gun that minor allegedly pointed at Round Lake Beach officer.

Round Lake Beach police

Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a minor who allegedly pointed a replica gun at a Round Lake Beach police officer, who fired at the juvenile but missed.

The minor, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm to police, aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct. 

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 6 p.m. last Wednesday after someone called police and said the juvenile was pointing a gun at him, according to Deputy Police Chief Wayne Wilde Jr.

The officers confronted the juvenile, “who turned and pointed the firearm at them. One officer drew, then discharged his firearm at the juvenile, but the bullet did not strike the youth,” Wilde said in a statement. 

Police determined the gun was a replica firearm that looked “exactly like a handgun,” he said. The juvenile was taken into custody and was brought to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation.

He was released to his parents later that night and remains in their custody, police said.

