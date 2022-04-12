The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine

8-year-old doesn’t understand why she can’t see her lifelong BFF from a family that refuses to get the jab.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: The pandemic has put a strain on relationships. Last year, I lost my best friend of 40 years over the COVID vaccines. I believe the vaccine helps to keep me safe, as well as helps my family and friends. This friend decided he and his family would not take the jab. He quit his job rather than get vaccinated. This caused a rift so wide that, in his eyes, he and his family could not continue being friends with our family. I’m sad about it.

The big problem my wife and I are contending with concerns our 8-year-old daughter. She has been best friends with my (former) best friend’s daughter since birth. There have been eight years of sleepovers, birthdays, park visits, get-togethers and everything in between. We haven’t seen them in six months. We can’t keep telling our daughter the pandemic is the reason she can’t see her best friend. This situation is so simple and so complicated. What do I tell my daughter about her best friend? — VICTIM OF THE TIMES

DEAR VICTIM: Tell your daughter the truth — that her friend’s parents will no longer allow it. Then explain why. That way she won’t think that this is in any way her fault.

DEAR ABBY: I was recently contacted by my graduating class to help organize a reunion. Since then, one of the organizers has decided that our committee is an inseparable trio who must get together regularly by Zoom and occasionally in person.

We were not in touch before the reunion and we have little in common, but I can tell she’s lonely, so I’ve indulged her so far. However, she now wants to convene periodically for long weekends at a nearby inn. I do not want to leave my spouse for long weekends or spend money and time on a person whom I don’t care to befriend.

When I’ve tried to demur with “unavailability” excuses, she insists we are a trio and we simply will wait a few weeks until I can find an open date. I don’t want to be rude, but I can’t figure out how to politely tell her that I have no interest in accepting her suggestions for an extended slumber party. How should I handle this? — RELUCTANT ALUMNA IN THE WEST

DEAR ALUMNA: Handle it by being frank with this needy individual. Tell her, “This isn’t going to happen. I do not wish to leave my husband for a weekend. I don’t mind helping with the reunion, but your demands on my time have increased to the point where they are too much for me.”

DEAR ABBY: The season of pleasant weather and outdoor concerts is approaching. Invariably, we end up sitting by the chatterboxes. These folks seem oblivious to anyone else, including the performers and the rest of us who want to enjoy the performance. I realize these are free concerts, but I don’t want to have to listen to these rude people. Any suggestions for silencing them so we can hear what the rest of us came for? — DISGUSTED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR DISGUSTED: Keep your tone civil. You might ask, “Would you please talk more quietly? We are trying to enjoy the performance.” However, if they aren’t receptive to your suggestion, consider moving as far away from them as possible.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Here’s how to find help if your partner is addicted to sex
Dear Abby: No one’s calling since my husband’s death, and I feel so alone
Dear Abby: Girlfriend mad that I’m traveling as her dog nears the end
Dear Abby: My husband’s OK, but I’m attracted to somebody else
Dear Abby: Gay man asks — Why won’t straight guys hang out with me?
Dear Abby: Knowing the details of friend’s murder adds to my grief
The Latest
Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow. Provided photo
Sports
Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week
Grace Longo arrowed a tom turkey last week, her first with a bow, to earn Turkey of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Slow cooker chili is simple and inexpensive. Consider wrapping a few spoonfuls of the chili in warmed flour tortillas and serving it with lime wedges.
Recipes
Menu planner: Slow cooker chicken chili won’t take up too much time or money
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
A man was struck by a car Mar. 16, 2022, in Morgan Park.
Crime
2 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago
A man was fatally shot in South Shore
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
The teen was driving in the 600 block of East 95th Street when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 