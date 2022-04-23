The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, April 23, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 1 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend might surprise you. Or perhaps, you will meet someone who is unusual or different in some way. This could be an enlightening encounter — or at the very least, entertaining. This person might say something to encourage your financial independence. Nevertheless, don’t be impulsive. Think before you act.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Quite likely, a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority (including the police) might catch you off guard. (“Busted!”) Forewarned is forearmed. This is definitely the day to toe the line and not test the limits of authority, even if you want to do so. Don’t give in to feelings of rebellion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap. Likewise, you might have an unexpected chance to explore further education through a course or training or some kind of apprentice program. Surprises related to publishing, medicine and the law are also likely. If an opportunity does arise, act quickly because your window will be brief.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check details with banking and financial matters because something unexpected could affect these areas for you. Whatever occurs will require fast attention. It might also be something you did not see coming. You snooze, you lose.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or close friend might throw you a curveball. They might say or do something you didn’t expect. Perhaps they want more freedom in the relationship? Alternatively, you might meet someone, even in the general public, who is unusual.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A few surprises will very likely change your work routine. Computer glitches, staff shortages, late deliveries, power outages — these disturbances could be anything. Pet owners should keep an eye on their pet today to avoid accidents or mishaps. Meanwhile, you feel rebellious. Don’t quit your day job.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Something could be canceled; or alternatively, you might receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere? Whatever happens, act quickly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will very likely change in some way. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Basically, you have to expect the unexpected, which means get dressed. Oh yes, be prepared.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you so, pay attention to everything you say and do. Guard against knee-jerk reactions or impulsive decisions because you will be tempted to do this. When in doubt, give yourself a chance to give something a sober second thought.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be wise and protect what you own against loss or theft or damage. This way, you’ll have no regrets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful not to jump to hasty conclusions because it’s easy to do this. In part this is because you feel independent and rebellious. If someone suggests something you will be inclined to do the exact opposite. Basically, you are also craving excitement. Stay chill.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day for you because in one way, you want to keep a low profile; and yet in another way, you want something exciting to happen. This feeling might make you feel very liberated or it might even be a tad nerve-racking. Stay frosty.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dev Patel (1990) shares your birthday. You are bright, clever, talented and forever youthful. You have an excellent sense of humor and enjoy a friendly rapport with others, especially relatives because you have strong family values. This year is about family, service to others and taking care of yourself. Take a class. Explore art. Do a makeover.

