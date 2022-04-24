Horoscope for Sunday, April 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decision after 7 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be at odds with someone, perhaps a group or even a friend about financial matters. Or this dispute could relate to your own possessions or something that you own. You might not settle this today. Be patient and wait for resolution.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Abraham Maslow said, “If the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail.” This wise observation is relevant today because there’s a lot of Eyore thinking going on. The truth is, things are not as bad as they seem. Respect authority — just for today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Bad news on the media might get to you. Actually, sometimes it’s wise to take a break from the news. It’s good to be informed, but it’s also good to stay in a positive, healthy frame of mind. Avoid contentious subjects because arguments will be tiresome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day for a serious discussion about inheritances or how to divide or share something or how to deal with jointly owned property because people will be entrenched in their point of view. Furthermore, negative thinking will prevail.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with partners and close friends because people are more inclined to see why something can’t be done, instead of looking for ways that it can be done. It simply a point of view. One is pessimistic, while the other is hopeful and optimistic. Today pessimism is rampant.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Avoid controversial subjects because these discussions will go south in a New York minute. People are negative thinking. They expect the worst. They refuse to see outside of the box. This heavy criticism can promote depression. Who needs this? Not you! Not anyone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t be upset about finances or something to do with inheritances, taxes and debt because things look worse than they are. A particular astrological phenomenon makes us look on the dark side of life. All we see are imperfections and flaws. Relax. If you believe in fairies clap your hands!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Take the high road in discussions with partners and close friends because it will be easy to fall into negativity and criticism. Remember your long-term objective. Quite likely, you’re talking to a person who is important to you. Cherish this relationship. Don’t jeopardize it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be fair-minded and cooperative with work colleagues because it’s easy to be critical. Dale Carnegie said, “Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain but it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving.” Avoid the naysayers who will bring you down.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents must resist the urge to criticize their kids. Likewise, romantic partners must also resist being critical. Goethe said, “Correction does much but encouragement does more.” This particularly applies to dealing with young minds. Chill out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In order to keep peace and harmony at home, resist your urge to speak negatively or to criticize someone. Don’t find reasons things cannot be done. Instead explore reasons things might be done. In truth, all kinds of things under the sun can be tiny miracles.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today it’s easy to be down on yourself. “I’m navel lint.” The fact is that you are a sign who is an idealist. In fact, a very sensitive idealist. And when you are feeling negative about yourself, you feel victimized. “I’m never the one chosen” or “I’m always the last to know.” This is just a negative thinking.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress, director Barbra Streisand (1942) shares your birthday. You are a practical person who appears to have a casual, relaxed attitude to life. You are determined and focused. Family is very important to you. You know that with patience you can accomplish what you want. This year’s about reflection and looking inward — a time of learning and teaching.

